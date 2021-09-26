WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 26, 2021
"The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's
Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore her to pieces!
