WWE Reportedly Planning a Major PPV Event in the U.K. Next Year
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 26, 2021
According to
a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022.
The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, with the goal of hosting a big stadium show with up to 90,000 fans in attendance. While there is no word yet on what the show might be called, there is some speculation that it might actually end up being WWE's yearly
SummerSlam pay-per-view event.
Longtime WWE fans may recall that back in 1992, WWE held a
SummerSlam event in London, England's Wembley Stadium. That card was headlined by an Intercontinental Championship match, which saw "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith defeat Bret "The Hitman" Hart to capture the prestigious title. VIDEO
