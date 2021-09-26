WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2021
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
A report from
PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules will take place during the Kickoff pre-show.
WWE has not yet officially confirmed any matches for the Kickoff show.
Zelina Vega & Carmella belittle Liv Morgan: WWE Digital Exclusive, Sept. 24, 2021.
