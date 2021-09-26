Jake Roberts Responds To Reports Of Health Issues

The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appearance.

The tweet simply read “I’m doing well but thanks for the love.”

Dave Meltzer is claiming that Roberts is dealing with an undisclosed health issue, claiming that Roberts was seen in a wheelchair and he had an oxygen device on his nose that he would take out when he would pose for photos.

The oxygen device that he was spotted using is a necessity, as Roberts suffers from COPD lung disease. Roberts revealed this last year and he said that his breathing ability has been compromised because of the disease.

Bodyslam.net also reported that Jake Roberts underwent foot surgery, which has apparently kept him off of AEW television. However, Roberts has reportedly been cleared by doctors and could be on his way back soon.