Saturday October 16 will see Chris Dickinson face Suzuki one on one, while Jay White will meet Fred Yehi and Juice Robinson faces El Phantasmo.

Demanding a rematch in an NJPW ring, the bout has been set for Showdown, when NJPW returns to the legendary iconic home of hardcore wrestling, the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. A Philly Streetfight will take place on Sunday October 17, joining an already stacked lineup that includes Alex Zayne vs Will Ospreay, Jonathan Gresham vs Alex Coughlin and Team Filthy in ten man action.

Jon Moxley has had issues with Suzuki-Gun for almost two years and across two continents. From Wrestle Kingdom 14 to New Beginning in Osaka, and then to AEW Dynamite, Suzuki, Archer and Moxley have pursued one another to the ends of the earth, and Moxley’s brother in arms Eddie Kingston has only added to the chaos. At AEW Rampage this past Friday, a lights out unsanctioned battle saw Homicide intervene to prevent a sure fire defeat and possible permanent injury for Kingston, and a frusious Suzuki-Gun was not going to let the incident slide.

The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th.

» More News From This Feed

Jake Roberts Responds To Reports Of Health Issues

The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...] Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...]

All Elite Wrestling Match Scheduled For NJPW Showdown In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...] Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...]

Big E Says Raw Is His Main Focus

Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...] Sep 26 - Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...]

Liv Morgan Discusses Her Feelings About WWE Booking Over Past Two Years

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the hot-and-cold booking she's been enduring the last two years in WWE, but says she feels it's about to turn around. &ldqu[...] Sep 26 - Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the hot-and-cold booking she's been enduring the last two years in WWE, but says she feels it's about to turn around. &ldqu[...]

John Morrison On Motivation To Continue Wrestling, Who He'd Like To Face In The Future

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling at his age. “One of the reasons I train s[...] Sep 26 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling at his age. “One of the reasons I train s[...]

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, CA. Your results are as follows: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC [...] Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, CA. Your results are as follows: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC [...]

Malakai Black's Unused Mikey Rukus Theme To Be Available In AEW Game

Malakai Black has been using the theme song "Ogentroost" by Amenra in AEW during his run. However, Mikey Rukus revealed that he had a theme in his back pocket while a licensing issue was getting sorte[...] Sep 26 - Malakai Black has been using the theme song "Ogentroost" by Amenra in AEW during his run. However, Mikey Rukus revealed that he had a theme in his back pocket while a licensing issue was getting sorte[...]

Drake Maverick Reveals He Had To Legitimately Pee His Pants For WWE Skit

Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a device to make it look as though he had urinated in [...] Sep 26 - Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a device to make it look as though he had urinated in [...]

Shane Thorne Repackaged As Crocodile Dundee Style Character

Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday night. The new character is a Crocodile Dundee/Outba[...] Sep 26 - Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday night. The new character is a Crocodile Dundee/Outba[...]

Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Japanese Wrestling

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about his Japanese wrestling fandom in great detail. “I’ve got to give credit first of all to the Three Musketee[...] Sep 26 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about his Japanese wrestling fandom in great detail. “I’ve got to give credit first of all to the Three Musketee[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals The Time He Almost Strangled Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network. During his interview with Austin, Rollins went int[...] Sep 26 - Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network. During his interview with Austin, Rollins went int[...]

John Cena To Star In Political Thriller Movie

John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argylle, a world-class operative with amnesia tricked in[...] Sep 26 - John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argylle, a world-class operative with amnesia tricked in[...]

Kurt Angle Discusses Why He Defeated Brock Lesnar For The IWGP Title

During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back on his departure from WWE and then signing with TNA. Check out the highlights below: [...] Sep 26 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back on his departure from WWE and then signing with TNA. Check out the highlights below: [...]

Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About Working With Chyna

WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on an episode of the Love Wrestling podcast, during which he talked about the death of Owen Hart at the Over The Edge 1999 PPV, winning the Intercontin[...] Sep 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on an episode of the Love Wrestling podcast, during which he talked about the death of Owen Hart at the Over The Edge 1999 PPV, winning the Intercontin[...]

Ryback Discusses How Shawn Michaels Helped Him In WWE

During a recent episode of his podcast, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback revealed how WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels helped him early in his career. “Shawn has always been really g[...] Sep 26 - During a recent episode of his podcast, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback revealed how WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels helped him early in his career. “Shawn has always been really g[...]

SPOILERS From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping

NJPW held the first night of its Autumn Attack taping on Saturday. Check out the results below, via F4W Online: - Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, & Will Allday ([...] Sep 26 - NJPW held the first night of its Autumn Attack taping on Saturday. Check out the results below, via F4W Online: - Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, & Will Allday ([...]

Jim Ross Believes Christian Lacked 'Connective Charisma' In WWE

During the latest Grilling JR Podcast Jim Ross discussed AEW star Christian Cage and how Christian did not have the same charisma that his tag team partner Edge in WWE: "I always thought Edge was goi[...] Sep 26 - During the latest Grilling JR Podcast Jim Ross discussed AEW star Christian Cage and how Christian did not have the same charisma that his tag team partner Edge in WWE: "I always thought Edge was goi[...]

Johnny Gargano's WWE Contract Set To Expire This Year

With the impending rumors of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE contracts expiring semi-soon, it seems that you can add another name to the speculation list. It is being reported by Fightful that J[...] Sep 26 - With the impending rumors of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE contracts expiring semi-soon, it seems that you can add another name to the speculation list. It is being reported by Fightful that J[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Working With Ronda Rousey, Her Future In AEW

Ruby Riot was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where she spoke about getting to work with Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE. “It was awesome. Ronda is so great. I can&rsq[...] Sep 26 - Ruby Riot was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where she spoke about getting to work with Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE. “It was awesome. Ronda is so great. I can&rsq[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules, which will emanate from Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The event will be available to watch on Peacock. The final match card for tonight's event is as follows: [...] Sep 26 - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules, which will emanate from Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The event will be available to watch on Peacock. The final match card for tonight's event is as follows: [...]

Bryan Danielson Calls AEW All Out "The Most Incredible Pay-Per-View I've Ever Seen"

This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the AEW World Championship against IMPACT World Heavyw[...] Sep 26 - This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the AEW World Championship against IMPACT World Heavyw[...]

Kenny Omega Brags About His Legacy Following Match Against Bryan Danielson

Following his time-limit draw match against Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to brag about his legacy. Finally watched back #AEWDynamite . My favorit[...] Sep 26 - Following his time-limit draw match against Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to brag about his legacy. Finally watched back #AEWDynamite . My favorit[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals How AEW Joined Forces With The Owen Hart Foundation

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho revealed how the deal between AEW and Dr. Martha Hart for the Owen Hart Foundation came together. Check out the highlights below:[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho revealed how the deal between AEW and Dr. Martha Hart for the Owen Hart Foundation came together. Check out the highlights below:[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Believes He's The Person To Retire 'Old Yeller' Goldberg

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2021 next month, with many wondering if this will be one of his last matches in WWE. Goldberg's contract is set to expire in 2022 a[...] Sep 25 - Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2021 next month, with many wondering if this will be one of his last matches in WWE. Goldberg's contract is set to expire in 2022 a[...]