John Morrison On Motivation To Continue Wrestling, Who He'd Like To Face In The Future

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling at his age.

“One of the reasons I train so hard and keep pushing myself is so that I can keep up.” “Priest, he’s almost as good as me, but it’s because guys like Priest and [Karrion] Kross, Keith Lee, [Matt] Riddle, these phenomenal new talents and a ton of guys in NXT that are really interesting to me. Each person is a new challenge, and I like having answers to all of their different kinds of moves. I personally have probably spent way too much time studying Muay Thai, Mu Shu, American Boxing, Collegiate Wrestling, Parkour, Martial Arts training. Trying to integrate all these movements into other peoples move sets and arsenals to use as counters and/or offense.”

Morrison spoke about what wrestlers he'd like to face down the road.

“There’s a lot of guys on this roster that are hurtin’ for a squirtin’.” “Roman Reigns, it’s tough to say he’s not moist. I mean, that guy’s hair it’s never not wet. It’s almost like a superpower. I think I saw him at a breakfast buffet sometime and hair was super moist. I don’t know how he does it, and I’m a big fan of that guy’s hair. Seth Rollins, the drip king? The drip thief I would say, moist for like three years and then all of a sudden he’s calling himself the drip king? Becky Lynch comes out with a coat that I think Johnny Nitro wore in 2008. It’s a nice coat, I was a big fan of it, but it’s nice to know that they’re both big fans of Johnny Drip Drip.” “There’s guys that I have wrestled before in Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bobby Lashley kind of. I’ve never had a real match mono-e-mono with Lashley. MVP, I’ve wrestled a bunch. There’s a lot of guys that people don’t realize that while I was gone, Keith Lee, T-BAR, [Angel] Garza. The matches we had back then were phenomenal, some of my favorites, and we haven’t been able to have that time or the ability to recreate those moments on RAW or SmackDown yet. What I really like is the ability to do what I do best on a show that people watch.” “Roman Reigns, I did a three on three with him, but a 1 on 1 would be awesome. Rollins, I’ve never wrestled. Finn Balor, huge fan of him and never wrestled him. Pete Dunne, I had an awesome match once that somehow got lost in the tape. I was shocked at how good he was because he’s like 22-23.”

Morrison singled out WALTER as a star he'd like to face off against.