Drake Maverick Reveals He Had To Legitimately Pee His Pants For WWE Skit

Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a device to make it look as though he had urinated in his own pants, but due to the device not working he had to legitimately just pee in his own pants.

“I come backstage and Road Dogg’s there.”

“He’s like, ‘Hey, can I talk to you? Was something wrong with that contraption because that kind of looked like it sucked?’ I went, ‘Yes it was something wrong. It didn’t work and I had to wet myself.’ He’s like, ‘What a minute, you shoot pissed yourself?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Look’, and he’s like, ‘Aha! Hunter’, ‘What?’ ‘He shoot pissed himself. Aha!’ ‘Vince!’ ‘What?’ ‘He shoot pissed himself.’ ‘He what? God d**n!’”

“Usually you go over to Vince [McMahon] and Hunter and you give ‘em a handshake and thank them for allowing you to do business and everything like that.” “But, on that day, I was excused from the handshake as it was covered with [pee]. It’s a story for the ages. I’ll be looked back on as the guy that peed himself and some people will call it pathetic. Me, I saw that as an opportunity to show my boss I will do absolutely anything to get the job done, so, there you go.”

“I’ll have you know, I’m a very, very serious competitor. But at the same time, it is, to me, another day at work. Whenever I’m given something, it’s not about me. It’s about how I’m gonna make the audience feel and it’s how I’m gonna connect with the audience, because I grew up watching a lot of British television and I also grew up watching a lot of WWF wrestling where people like Bobby Heenan were always the foil.” “They were always the weasel. There always has to be somebody that is the butt of the joke. I have enough confidence in myself to be okay with the butt of the joke, receive all the haha tweets, receive all the laughter from children and everything like that because I know what role I’m playing.”

“I know this isn’t James actually peeing his pants. This is Drake Maverick peeing his pants, and so when that’s presented to you, some people will be like, ‘Oh God, that’s gonna make you look so pathetic.’ ‘I know, it’s perfect, right? I’m a beggar.” “How much more pathetic can you be surrounded by two enormous men to do your fighting for you then peeing your pants at the first sight of danger?’ It’s pathetic. So why would anybody cheer me? They boo me and they react. I remember with AOP [Akam & Rezar], and we go to the live events and they come out and they’re awesome, and they’re monsters, and they’re killers, and they get in there and they’ll be monsters and they kill everybody. But the audience knows they’re pre-conditioned to boo them, but what’s [the reason] to boo them? Because they’re awesome. So then after I peed my pants, we go out there and they’re chanting, ‘A-O-Pee-Pee’ and I’m looking around, ‘No! No!’ But there’s reaction there, which is also important for our business is getting them to care enough to even open their mouths and say something.”