Shane Thorne Repackaged As Crocodile Dundee Style Character
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 26, 2021
Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday night.
The new character is a Crocodile Dundee/Outback Jack style persona, which plays into Thorne being from Australia.
In addition this, Thorne was on Twitter defending both Steve Irwin and Crocodile Dundee before this gimmick change, which in hindsight was likely foreshadowing.
https://wrestlr.me/70840/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 26
Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against La[...]
Sep 26 Big E Says Raw Is His Main Focus Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his[...]
Sep 26 - Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the hot-and-cold booking she's been enduring the last two years in WWE, but [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, CA. Your results are as follows: Yuji Nagata & Yuya [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Malakai Black has been using the theme song "Ogentroost" by Amenra in AEW during his run. However, Mikey Rukus revealed that he had a theme in his bac[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a de[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday nig[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about his Japanese wrestling fandom in great detail. “I’ve got[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network. [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argyll[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back on his departure from WWE and then signing [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on an episode of the Love Wrestling podcast, during which he talked about the death of Owen Hart at t[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - During a recent episode of his podcast, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback revealed how WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels helped him early in [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - NJPW held the first night of its Autumn Attack taping on Saturday. Check out the results below, via F4W Online: - Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight & The D[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - During the latest Grilling JR Podcast Jim Ross discussed AEW star Christian Cage and how Christian did not have the same charisma that his tag team pa[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - With the impending rumors of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE contracts expiring semi-soon, it seems that you can add another name to the speculat[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Ruby Riot was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where she spoke about getting to work with Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE. &[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules, which will emanate from Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The event will be available to watch on Peacock. The fi[...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the [...]
Sep 26
Sep 26 - Following his time-limit draw match against Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to brag about his legacy.[...]
Sep 25
Sep 25 - During an interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho revealed how the deal between AEW and Dr. Martha Hart for the Owen Hart Foundati[...]
Sep 25
Sep 25 - Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2021 next month, with many wondering if this will be one of his last matches in WW[...]
Sep 25
Sep 25 - During the most recent episode of It’s My Wrestling Podcast former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene was interviewed to discuss his career[...]