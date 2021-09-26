Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Japanese Wrestling

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about his Japanese wrestling fandom in great detail.

“I’ve got to give credit first of all to the Three Musketeers of New Japan Pro Wrestling – Keiji Mutoh, Shinya Hashimoto, and Masahiro Chono. Those were the first guys that got me into Japanese wrestling. That was because I saw the Great Muta in 1989 in NWA. That was it, I was hooked. Then I saw Chono in 1992 for WCW, and I actually remember when he did the STF, Jim Ross lost his mind and was like ‘that was taught to him by Lou Thesz, and it’s the greatest submission in wrestling history.’ I was like yeah it is. If Jim Ross says it is, then it’s gotta be. Because of them, I bought tapes, and anything with Japan. I didn’t know the difference between All Japan, New Japan, anything. Then I saw Kobashi and Kowada in 1995 in I think Osaka. They went 60 minutes, and what gravitated me towards that style was it was so physical. All the people that said pro wrestling is acting or pro wrestling is fake, I would just be like watch this and tell me that shit don’t hurt. Tell me that dude chopping you in your chest or forearming you or kicking you in your face doesn’t hurt. That’s what definitely attracted me to that style more was the physicality of it.”

Kingston also opened up about his mental health struggles.