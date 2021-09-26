John Cena To Star In Political Thriller Movie

‘The Independent’ is set in the final weeks of the “most consequential presidential election in history” and follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith), who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

In a new report from Hollywood Reporter , they reveal that John Cena and Kathy Bates have both signed on for ‘The Independent’, an upcoming political thriller movie.

John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argylle, a world-class operative with amnesia tricked into believing they are a best-selling espionage novelist.

Kurt Angle Discusses Why He Defeated Brock Lesnar For The IWGP Title

During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back on his departure from WWE and then signing with TNA. Check out the highlights below: [...] Sep 26 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back on his departure from WWE and then signing with TNA. Check out the highlights below: [...]

Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About Working With Chyna

WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on an episode of the Love Wrestling podcast, during which he talked about the death of Owen Hart at the Over The Edge 1999 PPV, winning the Intercontin[...] Sep 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on an episode of the Love Wrestling podcast, during which he talked about the death of Owen Hart at the Over The Edge 1999 PPV, winning the Intercontin[...]

Ryback Discusses How Shawn Michaels Helped Him In WWE

During a recent episode of his podcast, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback revealed how WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels helped him early in his career. “Shawn has always been really g[...] Sep 26 - During a recent episode of his podcast, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback revealed how WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels helped him early in his career. “Shawn has always been really g[...]

SPOILERS From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping

NJPW held the first night of its Autumn Attack taping on Saturday. Check out the results below, via F4W Online: - Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, & Will Allday ([...] Sep 26 - NJPW held the first night of its Autumn Attack taping on Saturday. Check out the results below, via F4W Online: - Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, & Will Allday ([...]

Jim Ross Believes Christian Lacked 'Connective Charisma' In WWE

During the latest Grilling JR Podcast Jim Ross discussed AEW star Christian Cage and how Christian did not have the same charisma that his tag team partner Edge in WWE: "I always thought Edge was goi[...] Sep 26 - During the latest Grilling JR Podcast Jim Ross discussed AEW star Christian Cage and how Christian did not have the same charisma that his tag team partner Edge in WWE: "I always thought Edge was goi[...]

Johnny Gargano's WWE Contract Set To Expire This Year

With the impending rumors of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE contracts expiring semi-soon, it seems that you can add another name to the speculation list. It is being reported by Fightful that J[...] Sep 26 - With the impending rumors of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE contracts expiring semi-soon, it seems that you can add another name to the speculation list. It is being reported by Fightful that J[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Working With Ronda Rousey, Her Future In AEW

Ruby Riot was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where she spoke about getting to work with Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE. “It was awesome. Ronda is so great. I can&rsq[...] Sep 26 - Ruby Riot was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where she spoke about getting to work with Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE. “It was awesome. Ronda is so great. I can&rsq[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules, which will emanate from Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The event will be available to watch on Peacock. The final match card for tonight's event is as follows: [...] Sep 26 - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules, which will emanate from Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The event will be available to watch on Peacock. The final match card for tonight's event is as follows: [...]

Bryan Danielson Calls AEW All Out "The Most Incredible Pay-Per-View I've Ever Seen"

This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the AEW World Championship against IMPACT World Heavyw[...] Sep 26 - This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the AEW World Championship against IMPACT World Heavyw[...]

Kenny Omega Brags About His Legacy Following Match Against Bryan Danielson

Following his time-limit draw match against Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to brag about his legacy. Finally watched back #AEWDynamite . My favorit[...] Sep 26 - Following his time-limit draw match against Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to brag about his legacy. Finally watched back #AEWDynamite . My favorit[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals How AEW Joined Forces With The Owen Hart Foundation

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho revealed how the deal between AEW and Dr. Martha Hart for the Owen Hart Foundation came together. Check out the highlights below:[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Stephanie Chase, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho revealed how the deal between AEW and Dr. Martha Hart for the Owen Hart Foundation came together. Check out the highlights below:[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Believes He's The Person To Retire 'Old Yeller' Goldberg

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2021 next month, with many wondering if this will be one of his last matches in WWE. Goldberg's contract is set to expire in 2022 a[...] Sep 25 - Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2021 next month, with many wondering if this will be one of his last matches in WWE. Goldberg's contract is set to expire in 2022 a[...]

Nick Dinsmore Reveals How Steve Austin Convinced Vince McMahon To Get Him On WWE TV

During the most recent episode of It’s My Wrestling Podcast former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene was interviewed to discuss his career and revealed that was Steve Austin’s recomm[...] Sep 25 - During the most recent episode of It’s My Wrestling Podcast former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene was interviewed to discuss his career and revealed that was Steve Austin’s recomm[...]

WWE President Nick Khan Was Reportedly Backstage At Friday's SmackDown

WWE President Nick Khan was reportedly backstage at Friday's SmackDown in Philadelphia, according to insider source WrestleVotes. Khan being backstage is not an everyday occurrence and he was there t[...] Sep 25 - WWE President Nick Khan was reportedly backstage at Friday's SmackDown in Philadelphia, according to insider source WrestleVotes. Khan being backstage is not an everyday occurrence and he was there t[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings For 9/24 Lower Again

According to a report by TV Series Finale, the September 24th edition of WWE SmackDown drew 2.09 million viewers. This number is slightly down from last week, which drew 2.19 million viewers. The sho[...] Sep 25 - According to a report by TV Series Finale, the September 24th edition of WWE SmackDown drew 2.09 million viewers. This number is slightly down from last week, which drew 2.19 million viewers. The sho[...]

Doudrop Discusses Moving To United States, Joining WWE and Avoiding Twitter

Doudrop was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she discussed moving to the United States, and how that change has been for her personally. “It’s been a real whirlwind. Every day is[...] Sep 25 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she discussed moving to the United States, and how that change has been for her personally. “It’s been a real whirlwind. Every day is[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Born Out Of Nixed WarGames Resurrection

During an interview with Adam Cole on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that the original plan for the WWE Elimination Chamber was actually to resurrect the WarGames concept. &ldq[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Adam Cole on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that the original plan for the WWE Elimination Chamber was actually to resurrect the WarGames concept. &ldq[...]

Big E Discusses The Early Days Of The New Day

The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he discussed the beginnings of The New Day: a trio that has become one of the biggest fan favorite groups in WWE history, but a lot [...] Sep 25 - The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he discussed the beginnings of The New Day: a trio that has become one of the biggest fan favorite groups in WWE history, but a lot [...]

Adam Cole Reveals Hardest Part About Leaving WWE

During an interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Adam Cole spoke about having to leave the video game streaming collective known as DaParty with Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Bre[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Adam Cole spoke about having to leave the video game streaming collective known as DaParty with Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Bre[...]

Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo After Rampage Goes Off Air Praising New York

Following AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last night, Eddie Kingston took the microphone to cut a promo to the live crowd where he called New York "AEW's town." “I love you, New York! I’m so pr[...] Sep 25 - Following AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last night, Eddie Kingston took the microphone to cut a promo to the live crowd where he called New York "AEW's town." “I love you, New York! I’m so pr[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals How AEW's Relationship With Owen Hart Foundation Came To Be

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho spoke about how the relationship between All Elite Wrestling and the Owen Hart Foundation came together. "It was a passion project for me and[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho spoke about how the relationship between All Elite Wrestling and the Owen Hart Foundation came together. "It was a passion project for me and[...]

Big E Was Originally Supposed To Have Roman Reigns' Role In The Shield

The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he spoke about how he was originally going to have Roman Reigns' slot in The Shield. “I think it worked out the best for al[...] Sep 25 - The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he spoke about how he was originally going to have Roman Reigns' slot in The Shield. “I think it worked out the best for al[...]

Pat McAfee Comes Out To "Enter Sandman" Before SmackDown

On last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with several homages paid to the former Philly-based promotion ECW. Following [...] Sep 25 - On last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with several homages paid to the former Philly-based promotion ECW. Following [...]