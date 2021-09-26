Jim Ross Believes Christian Lacked 'Connective Charisma' In WWE

During the latest Grilling JR Podcast Jim Ross discussed AEW star Christian Cage and how Christian did not have the same charisma that his tag team partner Edge in WWE:

"I always thought Edge was going to be a breakout star because he connected with the audience,” Ross said. “[Christian] was always the clear number two on that team. I was glad they both got their opportunity to grow on their own, but I always thought that Edge had a little bit of a leg up in that scenario. That does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that Christian wasn’t a great hand. The match that he had with Kenny Omega in AEW was outstanding. He still is a hell of a worker, he’s always been a hell of a worker, but he just didn’t quite have that connectable charisma that Edge had. It’s not a knock on Christian whatsoever, just [Edge] had a specialness about him and I’m happy he’s back in the game at a schedule he can manage and take care of his health."