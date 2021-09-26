Ruby Soho Talks Working With Ronda Rousey, Her Future In AEW

Ruby Riot was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where she spoke about getting to work with Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE.

“It was awesome. Ronda is so great. I can’t say enough nice things about her. She is incredibly humble and she’s always approached it from a way of like, ‘I know that this is a sport that I don’t know a lot about, but I want to learn.’ And she absorbed it all like a sponge. Her instincts were on point. She picked everything up super quickly and she was just amazing. She was so fun to work with. It was such an awesome thing too because like a lot of times where you kind of feel like things get monotonous when you approach matches and stuff, where you’re like, I approach this opponent kind of this the same way as I approach this one. With her, it was something where I had to hit a hard reset and be like, ‘Well, this girl can get me in a hold and if she does, I’m done.’ It was awesome to be able to have to think differently than I had previously with opponents. I had to approach it differently and it just got my creative juices flowing and hers as well. She was awesome.”

Looking ahead to All Elite Wrestling, Ruby Soho talked about who she would like to face in the future.