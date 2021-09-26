Final Card For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2021
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 26, 2021
Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules, which will emanate from Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The event will be available to watch on Peacock.
The final match card for tonight's event is as follows:
WWE Universal Championship :: Extreme Rules: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Finn Balor (The Demon)
WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
WWE United States Championship :: Triple Threat: Damien Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
