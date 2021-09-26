Bryan Danielson Calls AEW All Out "The Most Incredible Pay-Per-View I've Ever Seen"

This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the AEW World Championship against IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage.

The event also saw the debuts of Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

Following the match, Danielson apparently texted Tony Khan and told him it was "the most incredible pay-per-view" he had ever seen.