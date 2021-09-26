WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bryan Danielson Calls AEW All Out "The Most Incredible Pay-Per-View I've Ever Seen"
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 26, 2021
This year's AEW All Out event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk where he defeated Darby Allin, as well as Kenny Omega successfully defending the AEW World Championship against IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage.
The event also saw the debuts of Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.
Following the match, Danielson apparently texted Tony Khan and told him it was "the most incredible pay-per-view" he had ever seen.
"I think it was pretty cool. Tony Khan mentioned it to me and I thought like, 'Are you sure you don't want to space it out?' He explained his reasons for doing it and I thought, 'I've never seen anything done like that before.'
"I wasn't able to watch all of it that night because I was hidden in the trailer, the feed wasn't very good, people were coming in and saying 'hi.' I watched it back either Monday or Tuesday, and I texted Tony and said, 'That is the most incredible pay-per-view I've ever seen.' I've been watching wrestling for a long time and the reason why is, it was an incredible event in itself, if you just saw it as it was, 'Woah, what an incredible event,' but it also made you look forward to the future so much. I texted [Tony] and said, 'that was just such a well put together pay-per-view. I've never seen anything like it.'"