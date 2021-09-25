WWE RAW Superstar Believes He's The Person To Retire 'Old Yeller' Goldberg

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2021 next month, with many wondering if this will be one of his last matches in WWE.

Goldberg's contract is set to expire in 2022 and he has only a few more matches left on his deal.

During a recent appearance on Hot 97 radio, WWE Champion Big E said that he believes he is the right person to retire WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Goldberg, he has long been a fan of him since the 90s.

Here is what Big E said:

"Well, who better to retire him? Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We’ll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’"

Goldberg sends Bobby Lashley flying with powerful toss: SummerSlam 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive).