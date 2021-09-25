WWE President Nick Khan Was Reportedly Backstage At Friday's SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2021
WWE President Nick Khan was reportedly backstage at Friday's SmackDown in Philadelphia, according to insider source
WrestleVotes.
Khan being backstage is not an everyday occurrence and he was there to meet with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. The nature of their meeting was not disclosed.
Khan has been viewed as one of the most influential people in WWE since he joined the company, with him leading the company through the pandemic, making significant budget cuts, and maximizing company profits.
We'll keep you updated when we hear more.
