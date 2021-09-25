“And I liked that, so far in NXT, I’ve been and the Undisputed Era has been in every single WarGames match, so it’s been cool and challenging to make it a little bit different. I felt this way every single time where right before the match starts, the sirens go off and the cage’s lowering and getting set up, and just the buzz in the arena was always a little bit different. They were like, oh, we’re gonna see some violence. I am terrified of heights, so the fact that I’ve somehow ended up getting thrown off the top in every single one was a little disheartening.”

“My first appearance there was at a Takeover. The next Takeover was the first WarGames so was thrown right into the fire there, but man, I was so pumped. I was such a fan of those matches and watching those matches, and then thinking about, like what you said, how to modernize it in some ways, was really interesting.”

“That was so awesome because I actually just arrived in NXT.”

Adam Cole responded with some tidbits about his experience in WarGames.

“You can watch the ones from the ’80s, which is one mindset, then I watched your guys’ version, great job, great match. Just a little tidbit, Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames, but Vince didn’t want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW, so then we created our own. Hunter (Triple H) always wanted to do WarGames, and then he brings it to NXT and there you go.”

“When we had our Blood & Guts WarGames match, I watched your WarGames match just to try and get some ideas of a modern day version.”

During an interview with Adam Cole on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that the original plan for the WWE Elimination Chamber was actually to resurrect the WarGames concept.

» More News From This Feed

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Born Out Of Nixed WarGames Resurrection

During an interview with Adam Cole on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that the original plan for the WWE Elimination Chamber was actually to resurrect the WarGames concept. &ldq[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Adam Cole on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that the original plan for the WWE Elimination Chamber was actually to resurrect the WarGames concept. &ldq[...]

Big E Discusses The Early Days Of The New Day

The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he discussed the beginnings of The New Day: a trio that has become one of the biggest fan favorite groups in WWE history, but a lot [...] Sep 25 - The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he discussed the beginnings of The New Day: a trio that has become one of the biggest fan favorite groups in WWE history, but a lot [...]

Adam Cole Reveals Hardest Part About Leaving WWE

During an interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Adam Cole spoke about having to leave the video game streaming collective known as DaParty with Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Bre[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Adam Cole spoke about having to leave the video game streaming collective known as DaParty with Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Bre[...]

Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo After Rampage Goes Off Air Praising New York

Following AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last night, Eddie Kingston took the microphone to cut a promo to the live crowd where he called New York "AEW's town." “I love you, New York! I’m so pr[...] Sep 25 - Following AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last night, Eddie Kingston took the microphone to cut a promo to the live crowd where he called New York "AEW's town." “I love you, New York! I’m so pr[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals How AEW's Relationship With Owen Hart Foundation Came To Be

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho spoke about how the relationship between All Elite Wrestling and the Owen Hart Foundation came together. "It was a passion project for me and[...] Sep 25 - During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho spoke about how the relationship between All Elite Wrestling and the Owen Hart Foundation came together. "It was a passion project for me and[...]

Big E Was Originally Supposed To Have Roman Reigns' Role In The Shield

The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he spoke about how he was originally going to have Roman Reigns' slot in The Shield. “I think it worked out the best for al[...] Sep 25 - The current WWE Champion Big E recently appeared on Cincy360, where he spoke about how he was originally going to have Roman Reigns' slot in The Shield. “I think it worked out the best for al[...]

Pat McAfee Comes Out To "Enter Sandman" Before SmackDown

On last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with several homages paid to the former Philly-based promotion ECW. Following [...] Sep 25 - On last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with several homages paid to the former Philly-based promotion ECW. Following [...]

Ruby Soho On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon

Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette, where she discussed her release from WWE earlier this year. “I wish I knew. Like I said, it came as a huge shock to me. And there were a [...] Sep 25 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette, where she discussed her release from WWE earlier this year. “I wish I knew. Like I said, it came as a huge shock to me. And there were a [...]

Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy Announced For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Adam Cole will take on Jungle Boy next week's AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York. This comes after they both faced off in a six-man tag team match on Rampage:[...] Sep 25 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Adam Cole will take on Jungle Boy next week's AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York. This comes after they both faced off in a six-man tag team match on Rampage:[...]

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results (September 24th 2021)

Two hours more of AEW hit our screens tonight, recorded from Arthur Ashe in Queens, New York on Wednesday, we have a whole host of matches to get into. With Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commen[...] Sep 25 - Two hours more of AEW hit our screens tonight, recorded from Arthur Ashe in Queens, New York on Wednesday, we have a whole host of matches to get into. With Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commen[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 9/24/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 24, 2021): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Are you ready? Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to [...] Sep 24 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 24, 2021): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Are you ready? Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to [...]

Riddick Moss Is Back On WWE SmackDown

Riddick Moss made his surprise return on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. His return took place during Corbin’s new "Happy Talk" show segment, Kevin Owens came out to the ring but was a[...] Sep 24 - Riddick Moss made his surprise return on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. His return took place during Corbin’s new "Happy Talk" show segment, Kevin Owens came out to the ring but was a[...]

Edge Returning On WWE SmackDown Next Week

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Seth Rollins delivered a promo demanding that Edge show up on next week’s show to answer his challenge for a third and final match [...] Sep 24 - During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Seth Rollins delivered a promo demanding that Edge show up on next week’s show to answer his challenge for a third and final match [...]

Arn Anderson On Why Fans Heavily Booed Cody Rhodes At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Arn Anderson has weighed in on Cody Rhodes getting heavily booed by fans at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event this past Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During an appearan[...] Sep 24 - Arn Anderson has weighed in on Cody Rhodes getting heavily booed by fans at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event this past Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During an appearan[...]

Adam Cole Reveals What He Discussed With Vince McMahon Before He Left WWE

During the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam Cole discussed his meeting with Vince McMahon before he left WWE and what was planned if he decided to stay with the company. “I did have a [...] Sep 24 - During the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam Cole discussed his meeting with Vince McMahon before he left WWE and what was planned if he decided to stay with the company. “I did have a [...]

WWE Files Trademark For New Talk Show

During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Lash Legend made her debut and she announced she will be launching her own new talk show ‘Lashing Out’ on next week’s show. WWE recently[...] Sep 24 - During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Lash Legend made her debut and she announced she will be launching her own new talk show ‘Lashing Out’ on next week’s show. WWE recently[...]

Jim Cornette Says Tommy Dreamer's Recent Comments 'Made Wrestling Look Worse'

During the most recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience‘, Cornette said he couldn’t understand why Tommy Dreamer said what he did on the Dark Side Of The Ring defending Ric Fl[...] Sep 24 - During the most recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience‘, Cornette said he couldn’t understand why Tommy Dreamer said what he did on the Dark Side Of The Ring defending Ric Fl[...]

WWE and FOX Reportedly Have A 'Strained' Relationship

We reported recently that Dave Meltzer noted that FOX wasn’t happy about WWE not pushing harder to sign CM Punk with FOX even offering to step in to help negotiations. In a further update, Figh[...] Sep 24 - We reported recently that Dave Meltzer noted that FOX wasn’t happy about WWE not pushing harder to sign CM Punk with FOX even offering to step in to help negotiations. In a further update, Figh[...]

William Regal’s Son Will Not Being Using The 'Regal' Name

Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Willi[...] Sep 24 - Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Willi[...]

New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio that a new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes a[...] Sep 24 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio that a new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes a[...]

Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Tag Team Match Announced For Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Power[...] Sep 24 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Power[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses AEW Segment TNT Executives Were Not Happy With

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho discussed a segment that TNT executives were not happy with. “AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take[...] Sep 24 - During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho discussed a segment that TNT executives were not happy with. “AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take[...]

MGM Teaming With WWE For Revival Of American Gladiators

A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators." A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagin[...] Sep 24 - A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators." A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagin[...]

Deonna Purazzo and Mickie James Exchange Insults On Twitter

Following their brawl on this past Thursday's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James and Deonna Purazzo exchanged words on Twitter after Purazzo voiced displeasure towards what she views as favorab[...] Sep 24 - Following their brawl on this past Thursday's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James and Deonna Purazzo exchanged words on Twitter after Purazzo voiced displeasure towards what she views as favorab[...]