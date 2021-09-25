Adam Cole Reveals Hardest Part About Leaving WWE

During an interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Adam Cole spoke about having to leave the video game streaming collective known as DaParty with Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Breeze.

"Very hard. That was probably the hardest part about the decision. I really formed a close bond with Woods, Swiss, and Breeze over the pandemic. The backstory is so funny because they all wanted to start producing more content since the pandemic started. They were like, 'We want to start playing Uno, we need a fourth guy.' I didn't know this, but when I did the first episode, I was kind of on trial. That was my audition. I was like, 'Okay, yeah, I'll do it.' They, I guess, knew immediately, 'This is our four man crew.' Between all the fun content we produced and all the fun moments we had together, I talk to those guys every single day.

We have a group chat and we talk every single day. That makes me feel better because it doesn't feel like I lost that connection with those guys, but the most important thing for sure was so many different messages we've gotten, so many different situations people have been in, talking about family members passing away or an animal passing away or losing a job or whatever it was and them saying that those videos really helped them get through a rough time is so crazy, humbling, and cool. I wish so bad there was a way for us to be able to do stuff together, I really do. I did say that it's not goodbye, it's 'see you later,' so it doesn't mean it's done forever. I love those guys to death. I love everyone who watched Uno and watched all the content we did. What an amazing group of people. I'm going to miss it a lot."