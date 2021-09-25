Chris Jericho Reveals How AEW's Relationship With Owen Hart Foundation Came To Be

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho spoke about how the relationship between All Elite Wrestling and the Owen Hart Foundation came together.

"It was a passion project for me and obviously for Martha (Hart) and Tony (Khan). We worked on it for a long time, about a year and a half, to put the deal together and figure out what we wanted to do. I just knew I wanted Owen's legacy to be something positive and something great as far as wrestling goes, rather than just be dwelling on his death. That's the main reason why we all wanted this to happen, so we can celebrate Owen Hart's career and the contributions that he made. He was a pioneer."

Jericho also spoke on Owen's influence on the AEW roster.