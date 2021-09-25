AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results (September 24th 2021)

Two hours more of AEW hit our screens tonight, recorded from Arthur Ashe in Queens, New York on Wednesday, we have a whole host of matches to get into. With Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commentary, let's get straight to the matches.

CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook via Pinfall (13:35)

CM Punk is in his CM Trunks and it's a glorious moment! Punk goes straight to work on the legs of Powerhouse Hobbs with kicks and follows up with some strikes in the corner but it takes one strike from Hobbs to send Punk reeling as Hobbs' power is on full display. The story early on is Punk is the better wrestler but he spends too much time looking at Hook and Hobbs manages to truck him with a huge clothesline to get control. Hobbs stays in control and manages to quash any comeback that Punk attempts. This continues through the break but when we return, Punk makes his comeback, hitting a series of kicks and following it up with a Leg Lariat and a Neckbreaker. It all leads to a two count as Punk hits a big elbow drop but it's not enough. Punk goes for the GTS but Hobbs slips out and hits a huge Spinebuster for his own two count. Hobbs tries to finish it with Town Business but Punk sinks in a Sleeper hold which looks like it might be the end for Hobbs until he manages to power out as he's fading. Hobbs gets another two off a Stampede Slam. We end up on the top rope and both men come down hard so Punk goes for the Arm Breaker but Hobbs powers out once again! Punk calls for the Go To Sleep and Hook jumps up on the apron where Hobbs ends up colliding with him before he walks into the GTS for the pin!

Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa & Nyla Rose Video Package

A nice video package and it looks like we might be getting three-way match. All three women talk really well.

Superkliq (Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) & Adam Cole) w/ Doc Gallows & Brandon Cutler defeated Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) & Christian Cage w/ Marko Stunt via Pinfall (14:35)

Superkliq is now the AEW canon name of this trio and as an old school BTE fan it's great to see them all back together again. It's also a huge moment to hear nearly 20,000 people singing Baltimora! The match gets underway and Christian starts off with Matt Jackson (after Adam Cole doesn't want anything to do with him) and Christian takes control. He eventually gets the tag to Jungle Boy who clears the ring with Christian before taking on both the Young Bucks singlehandedly. He then goes after Cole and Cole runs him straight into a double Superkick from the Bucks to flip the momentum. We go to break as the Young Bucks deliver a pair of kisses to the cheeks of Adam Cole and a pair of dropkicks to the cheeks of Jungle Boy. When we return, it's still the Superkliq in control as the Young Bucks are dominating Jungle Boy but he soon fights out and manages to get the hot tag to Luchasaurus as he runs through The Superkliq singlehandedly with ease which he ends by chokeslamming Adam Cole into Matt Jackson and powerslams Nick Jackson coming off the ropes. Matt breaks up the pin at two but tags out to Jungle Boy and when the Thoracic Express is countered, a tired Jungleboy is an easy target for the heels. However, he fights out and hits a gorgeous Hurricanrana and German Suplex on the Bucks combination and gets a two when Christian hits a diving headbutt before locking in the Snare Trap on Matt but Gallows distracts him to break it up. Eventually all the men are in the ring fighting with Luchasaurus and Adam Cole legal. The other 4 take each other out on the ramp with the Young Bucks ending up on top and throwing Christian and Jungle Boy off the ramp to take them out. Adam Cole hits a Shining Wizard for a two back in the ring and Adam Cole follows it with a Panama Sunrise to the dinosaur which is followed by a BTE trigger and a Boom from Cole to get the win.

Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) w/ Dan Lambert defeated The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager) via Pinfall (11:00)

Another song that it's great to hear this crowd sing is Judas. AEW really has some of the best entrance music nowadays given that was an early criticism they face. As this match gets underway, Jericho and Sky go back and forth before Jericho gets on top and he tags out to Hager. Sky gets separation with a Jawbreaker and gets a tag to Ethan Page but Hager meets him with a hip toss and the Inner Circle regain control. Jericho comes in but Ethan Page is fired up tonight and drops him with a kick to the head and its now Men of the Year in control as we head to break. Jericho takes the beating through most the break but just before come back he manages to tag Hager in and Hager's size and speed takes out Page and Sky and we head to the outside but the Men of the Year play the numbers game and take him out as we return. Sky and Page isolate Hager but he manages to get a hot tag to Jericho who rolls back the years with some of his big moves on both men before a Lionsault gets a two on Scorpio. Hager tags in and hits a Hager Bomb for another two as Scorpio shows his resiliency. Hager locks on an ankle lock on Sky and Jericho gets the Walls of Jericho on Page as we switch from hour one to hour two but Lambert jumps on the apron and it allows his men to escape. Hager gets a two count on Sky but when he goes to attack him off the ropes, Dan Lambert grabs Hager's ankles and Scorpio rolls him up for a three count.

After the match, Jericho and Hager target Dan Lambert but all the MMA stars we've been introduced to previously emerge from the crowd to help him and they absolutely ruin the Inner Circle men in the middle of the ring! There's too much going on to cover who does what but it concludes with Paige Van Zant body shots to Jericho and a Jorge Masvidal Knee Strike. Where is this going?

Santana & Ortiz & Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/Alex Abrahantes defeated Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Butcher & The Blade) w/ Matt Hardy & Jack Evans via Pinfall (8:58)

This is basically a brawl from the off as all 8 men start in the ring and fight. The highlight is when we get a simultaneous dive and moonsault combo to the outside from Lucha Bros & Santana & Ortiz to take out the HFO. At one point, Matt Hardy is threatening to cut Ortiz's hair and out comes Orange Cassidy of all people who distracts Matt so Ortiz can get away and hits an Orange Punch on Jack Evans on the ramp. This is when we go to break and when we come back things haven't calmed down even slightly as Santana and Ortiz go to work on the Blade. the tags are thick and fast as all men take turns to get their stuff in and take each other out. There are honestly so many moves in this match that if I went move by move, we would be here for 5,000 words but the match ends when Santana & Ortiz hit the street sweeper on Marq Quen to get the pin. Watch this if you like 100 mph wrestling.

All four men take to the skies!

Matt Hardy Interview

Matt Hardy is interviewed by Schiavone and Hardy challenges Orange Cassidy to a hair vs hair match but with Jack Evans. Jack does not seem happy.

Sammy Guevara Cue Cards

Sammy comes out with Fuego and his Cue Cards but Miro appears behind them and attacks. Sammy gets some offence but Miro is too strong for him and throws Fuego off the stage before locking Sammy in the Game Over.

Andrade El Idolo Promo

Andrade says that Chavo shouldn't have got involved and challenges PAC to a rematch. Who doesn't want to see that match again?!

Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay via Pinfall (6:52)

Anna meets Penelope on the ramp before the bell goes and attacks her early as this one starts hot. They end up in the ring long enough to the bell to ring but it's soon to the outside again as Anna looks fired up! We go back in the ring and Anna has the Queen Slayer locked in but the Bunny walks out to distract her and that allows Penelope to gain control as we go to break. When we return, we're told that the competitors have been back and forth all through the commercials and Anna goes to lock on the Queen Slayer but Penelope escapes. The Bunny gets the Brass Knuckles to Penelope and she knocks out Anna to get the pin and end the match.

After the match, The Bunny and Penelope beat down Anna Jay and Tay tries to make the save but she gets taken out too. The HFO come out and they stand in wait for Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. The Best Friends members oblige and they bring the whole Dark Order back together with them as they rush the HFO who bail. They all seem to be about to reunite but Uno can't seem to do it so he leaves with Stu and Colt in tow.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Henry asks Suzuki and Archer why they'd accept this match and they go to respond but Eddie cuts them off (specifically Suzuki) as the men trade barbs back and forth before Mark Henry delivers his now famous line. Time for the main event!

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall (15:06) in a Lights Out Match

Archer and Suzuki attack early as Mox and Eddie come down the ring and this one is an absolute brawl. Mox and Suzuki have sword fight with chairs, Eddie and Suzuki chop each other in the middle of the ring and then Eddie tries to put Suzuki through a table but ends up going through it himself. Archer takes out Mox but then takes out a load of nameless ring attendants on the outside before Chokeslamming Mox onto them. This one is all over the place. We head to break with Archer draping Moxley over the top rope with a belt around his throat. When we come back, Archer and Suzuki have taped Moxley's hands behind his back and Suzuki uses the belt to choke and whip him. Archer comes in with a trash can lid and beats him down and Suzuki then continues with a kendo stick. The Suzuki-Gun members just beat down a helpless Jon Moxley as the crowd chant Eddie's name. Eddie hears them and comes in and gets the better of both men but the numbers game catches up with him as Suzuki catches him in the Sleeper. Suzuki sets up some chairs and it looks like Archer is about to hit the Blackout through them but then, Homicide comes out of nowhere and frees Moxley. Suzuki takes him out but Mox is uncaged, hitting Paradigm shifts on both men before Kingston puts a trashcan on Archer and hits him with a Kendo Stick about 25 times and pins him to get the win in his home town.

This show was really long but really enjoyable. I need some sleep.