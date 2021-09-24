Edge has taken to Twitter to confirm he will be on SmackDown next week.

If he didn’t, Rollins said there would be a confrontation at his home address.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Seth Rollins delivered a promo demanding that Edge show up on next week’s show to answer his challenge for a third and final match between the two.

» More News From This Feed

WWE SmackDown Results 9/24/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 24, 2021): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Are you ready? Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to [...] Sep 24 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 24, 2021): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Are you ready? Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to [...]

Riddick Moss Is Back On WWE SmackDown

Riddick Moss made his surprise return on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. His return took place during Corbin’s new "Happy Talk" show segment, Kevin Owens came out to the ring but was a[...] Sep 24 - Riddick Moss made his surprise return on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. His return took place during Corbin’s new "Happy Talk" show segment, Kevin Owens came out to the ring but was a[...]

Edge Returning On WWE SmackDown Next Week

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Seth Rollins delivered a promo demanding that Edge show up on next week’s show to answer his challenge for a third and final match [...] Sep 24 - During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Seth Rollins delivered a promo demanding that Edge show up on next week’s show to answer his challenge for a third and final match [...]

Arn Anderson On Why Fans Heavily Booed Cody Rhodes At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Arn Anderson has weighed in on Cody Rhodes getting heavily booed by fans at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event this past Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During an appearan[...] Sep 24 - Arn Anderson has weighed in on Cody Rhodes getting heavily booed by fans at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event this past Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During an appearan[...]

Adam Cole Reveals What He Discussed With Vince McMahon Before He Left WWE

During the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam Cole discussed his meeting with Vince McMahon before he left WWE and what was planned if he decided to stay with the company. “I did have a [...] Sep 24 - During the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam Cole discussed his meeting with Vince McMahon before he left WWE and what was planned if he decided to stay with the company. “I did have a [...]

WWE Files Trademark For New Talk Show

During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Lash Legend made her debut and she announced she will be launching her own new talk show ‘Lashing Out’ on next week’s show. WWE recently[...] Sep 24 - During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Lash Legend made her debut and she announced she will be launching her own new talk show ‘Lashing Out’ on next week’s show. WWE recently[...]

Jim Cornette Says Tommy Dreamer's Recent Comments 'Made Wrestling Look Worse'

During the most recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience‘, Cornette said he couldn’t understand why Tommy Dreamer said what he did on the Dark Side Of The Ring defending Ric Fl[...] Sep 24 - During the most recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience‘, Cornette said he couldn’t understand why Tommy Dreamer said what he did on the Dark Side Of The Ring defending Ric Fl[...]

WWE and FOX Reportedly Have A 'Strained' Relationship

We reported recently that Dave Meltzer noted that FOX wasn’t happy about WWE not pushing harder to sign CM Punk with FOX even offering to step in to help negotiations. In a further update, Figh[...] Sep 24 - We reported recently that Dave Meltzer noted that FOX wasn’t happy about WWE not pushing harder to sign CM Punk with FOX even offering to step in to help negotiations. In a further update, Figh[...]

William Regal’s Son Will Not Being Using The 'Regal' Name

Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Willi[...] Sep 24 - Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Willi[...]

New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio that a new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes a[...] Sep 24 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio that a new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes a[...]

Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Tag Team Match Announced For Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Power[...] Sep 24 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Power[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses AEW Segment TNT Executives Were Not Happy With

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho discussed a segment that TNT executives were not happy with. “AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take[...] Sep 24 - During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho discussed a segment that TNT executives were not happy with. “AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take[...]

MGM Teaming With WWE For Revival Of American Gladiators

A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators." A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagin[...] Sep 24 - A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators." A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagin[...]

Deonna Purazzo and Mickie James Exchange Insults On Twitter

Following their brawl on this past Thursday's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James and Deonna Purazzo exchanged words on Twitter after Purazzo voiced displeasure towards what she views as favorab[...] Sep 24 - Following their brawl on this past Thursday's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James and Deonna Purazzo exchanged words on Twitter after Purazzo voiced displeasure towards what she views as favorab[...]

Jake Roberts Dealing With Serious Health Issues

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is dealing with some undisclosed health issues. Roberts was seen in[...] Sep 24 - Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is dealing with some undisclosed health issues. Roberts was seen in[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE is in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what has been announced for tonight's show. - Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega - Intercontine[...] Sep 24 - WWE is in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what has been announced for tonight's show. - Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega - Intercontine[...]

Nightmare Family Match Added To Next Week's AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson team to take on the team of Dante Martin and [...] Sep 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson team to take on the team of Dante Martin and [...]

Star Studded Six Man Tag Announced For WWE Draft Episode of RAW

WWE announced a while back that the upcoming WWE Draft will take place on October 1st on Friday Night SmackDown from Nashville, TN, and then on the October 4th episode of Monday Night Raw from Baltimo[...] Sep 24 - WWE announced a while back that the upcoming WWE Draft will take place on October 1st on Friday Night SmackDown from Nashville, TN, and then on the October 4th episode of Monday Night Raw from Baltimo[...]

Booker T Says Gimmicks Are A Thing Of The Past

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke out on the concept of gimmicks in professional wrestling and claims that they are a thing of the past. "I was talking about somethi[...] Sep 24 - On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke out on the concept of gimmicks in professional wrestling and claims that they are a thing of the past. "I was talking about somethi[...]

Damian Priest Presents Latin Billboard Music Award To Bad Bunny

This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match that surprisingly, a lot of fans ac[...] Sep 24 - This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match that surprisingly, a lot of fans ac[...]

WWE Finalizes Four NXT Wrestler Name Changes

PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother of The Usos) - Jennifer Iglesias is now Yulisa Leo[...] Sep 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother of The Usos) - Jennifer Iglesias is now Yulisa Leo[...]

The Way TV Ratings Are Measured Is Changing, WWE & AEW To Be Impacted

The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. television broadcasts. The higher the 18-49 demo, th[...] Sep 24 - The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. television broadcasts. The higher the 18-49 demo, th[...]

WWE Considering Stadium Shows For WrestleMania Editions Of RAW and SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that WWE is considering holding a two-night WrestleMani[...] Sep 24 - WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that WWE is considering holding a two-night WrestleMani[...]

Another WWE Couple Announce Engagement

Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off her ring. The pair have been a couple for a number[...] Sep 24 - Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off her ring. The pair have been a couple for a number[...]