WWE Files Trademark For New Talk Show

During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Lash Legend made her debut and she announced she will be launching her own new talk show ‘Lashing Out’ on next week’s show.

WWE recently filed to trademark the terms ‘Lashing Out’ and ‘Lashing Out w/ Lash Legend’ on September 21, 201 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

Check out the description for the filing below:

