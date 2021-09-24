Jim Cornette Says Tommy Dreamer's Recent Comments 'Made Wrestling Look Worse'

During the most recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience‘, Cornette said he couldn’t understand why Tommy Dreamer said what he did on the Dark Side Of The Ring defending Ric Flair.

"He didn’t say this 20 years ago, he said this last month or whenever they taped it. I couldn’t understand it and as I mentioned to Evan [Husney], it seemed like it was a personal thing. He was antagonised towards this woman, maybe she didn’t bring the service cart by and bring him peanuts or whatever. He couldn’t have possibly seen her statements or how well she could have possibly come off, they don’t show you the other interviews when you are talking."

Cornette added Dreamer came off as "not just flippant, but aggressive" towards the flight attendant.

"The Juxtaposition was especially bad for Tommy, because here is this nice woman, and he insinuates she took a payoff to shut up and they should prosecute this horrible person. That was a bad attitude to have, not just flippant but aggressive towards this woman, who by that point everyone in the viewing audience liked and felt sorry for."

He concluded by saying Dreamer has "made wrestlers and wrestling look worse".

"I can see if you tried to convey the fact that everyone who knows Flair would say ‘No, he didn’t have any ill intent and he wasn’t trying to harm someone, he didn’t get it.’ He was trying to say that in some way. But he turned around and just buried himself and said ‘Well everyone gets offended these days, people are going to be offended by my hair.’ Well that may be, it’s a rotten head of hair, but it had nothing to do with what the f*ck they were talking about. To think that Everybody would get offended at this because all of these assholes acted up, and Flair is flinging the hammer around. It was flippant and it made wrestlers and wrestling look worse.

"You wouldn’t have a guy out there saying ‘Guys in the football team do a lot of sh*t in the locker room that they shouldn’t be doing in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express.’ Just explain these guys were out of control and shouldn’t have been doing this, but they are good people. They wouldn’t harm anyone on purpose, that type of thing. But he is just going ‘Well f*ck this girl.’"

"I don’t know why he did that. I’ve never had an argument with Tommy and I’ve always thought that he was a reasonable, level headed person than the person that said those things, that surprised me. Maybe he is having a bad day but then he went there and I was like oh sh*t."