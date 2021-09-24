William Regal’s Son Will Not Being Using The 'Regal' Name

Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that William Regal himself may not have wanted his son to use the "Regal" to avoid the pressure that would come with it.

When Baily began wrestling, it was kept a secret that he was Regal’s son, which is unusual for second-generation wrestler.