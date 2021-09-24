Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Tag Team Match Announced For Jericho Cruise
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2021
Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.
The Jericho Cruise website
posted:
"Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy are teaming up for the FIRST TIME EVER in this Triple Whammy exclusive as they take on Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in the Pool Deck Wrestling Ring! You do NOT want to miss it!"
The Jericho Cruise takes place October 21-25, 2021.
