MGM Teaming With WWE For Revival Of American Gladiators

A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators."

A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagined version of the show. MGM and WWE will serve as executive producers on the project.

In 2008 Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali hosted a reboot on NBC. Prior to that, the show had an initial run from 1989-1996 on syndication and also had a successful British version made on ITV in the UK between 1992-2000 with a revival on Sky in 2008.

Another reboot was attempted in the U.S. in 2018 with Seth Rogan, but plans were dropped.