Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE is in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what has been announced for tonight's show.

» More News From This Feed

William Regal’s Son Will Not Being Using The 'Regal' Name

Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Willi[...] Sep 24 - Bailey Matthews, the son of William Regal, will be using the WWE ring name of "Charlie Dempsey" and hasn't been widely introduced as the son of Regal. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Willi[...]

New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio that a new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes a[...] Sep 24 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio that a new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes a[...]

Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Tag Team Match Announced For Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Power[...] Sep 24 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will team up in a tag match next month, this is a first time ever match set to take place on the Jericho Cruise, and they’ll be up against Team Taz’s Power[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses AEW Segment TNT Executives Were Not Happy With

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho discussed a segment that TNT executives were not happy with. “AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take[...] Sep 24 - During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho discussed a segment that TNT executives were not happy with. “AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take[...]

MGM Teaming With WWE For Revival Of American Gladiators

A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators." A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagin[...] Sep 24 - A report from Deadline reveals that MGM and WWE are teaming up to revive the classic competition series "American Gladiators." A new series has been pitched by Mark Burnett which would see a reimagin[...]

Deonna Purazzo and Mickie James Exchange Insults On Twitter

Following their brawl on this past Thursday's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James and Deonna Purazzo exchanged words on Twitter after Purazzo voiced displeasure towards what she views as favorab[...] Sep 24 - Following their brawl on this past Thursday's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James and Deonna Purazzo exchanged words on Twitter after Purazzo voiced displeasure towards what she views as favorab[...]

Jake Roberts Dealing With Serious Health Issues

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is dealing with some undisclosed health issues. Roberts was seen in[...] Sep 24 - Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is dealing with some undisclosed health issues. Roberts was seen in[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE is in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what has been announced for tonight's show. - Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega - Intercontine[...] Sep 24 - WWE is in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Below is what has been announced for tonight's show. - Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega - Intercontine[...]

Nightmare Family Match Added To Next Week's AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson team to take on the team of Dante Martin and [...] Sep 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson team to take on the team of Dante Martin and [...]

Star Studded Six Man Tag Announced For WWE Draft Episode of RAW

WWE announced a while back that the upcoming WWE Draft will take place on October 1st on Friday Night SmackDown from Nashville, TN, and then on the October 4th episode of Monday Night Raw from Baltimo[...] Sep 24 - WWE announced a while back that the upcoming WWE Draft will take place on October 1st on Friday Night SmackDown from Nashville, TN, and then on the October 4th episode of Monday Night Raw from Baltimo[...]

Booker T Says Gimmicks Are A Thing Of The Past

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke out on the concept of gimmicks in professional wrestling and claims that they are a thing of the past. "I was talking about somethi[...] Sep 24 - On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke out on the concept of gimmicks in professional wrestling and claims that they are a thing of the past. "I was talking about somethi[...]

Damian Priest Presents Latin Billboard Music Award To Bad Bunny

This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match that surprisingly, a lot of fans ac[...] Sep 24 - This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match that surprisingly, a lot of fans ac[...]

WWE Finalizes Four NXT Wrestler Name Changes

PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother of The Usos) - Jennifer Iglesias is now Yulisa Leo[...] Sep 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother of The Usos) - Jennifer Iglesias is now Yulisa Leo[...]

The Way TV Ratings Are Measured Is Changing, WWE & AEW To Be Impacted

The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. television broadcasts. The higher the 18-49 demo, th[...] Sep 24 - The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. television broadcasts. The higher the 18-49 demo, th[...]

WWE Considering Stadium Shows For WrestleMania Editions Of RAW and SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that WWE is considering holding a two-night WrestleMani[...] Sep 24 - WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that WWE is considering holding a two-night WrestleMani[...]

Another WWE Couple Announce Engagement

Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off her ring. The pair have been a couple for a number[...] Sep 24 - Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off her ring. The pair have been a couple for a number[...]

Why Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega Opened AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium a non-title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson opened the broadcast. This w[...] Sep 24 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium a non-title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson opened the broadcast. This w[...]

Ric Flair Issues Statement About Chris Kanyon Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring

A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story about Ric Flair that is once again causing him some bother. The episode focused on the late Chris[...] Sep 24 - A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story about Ric Flair that is once again causing him some bother. The episode focused on the late Chris[...]

GCW Emo FIght (September 23rd, 2021) Results

GCW Emo Fight came last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event, which aired on FITE TV, featured a blend of live musical performances and wrestling matches. The results are as [...] Sep 24 - GCW Emo Fight came last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event, which aired on FITE TV, featured a blend of live musical performances and wrestling matches. The results are as [...]

Mahabali Shera Suffers Injury At Victory Road

It is being reported by PWInsider that IMPACT Wrestling star Mahabali Shera was injured during the Victory Road event, and has since been written out of any future storylines and plans. The injury it[...] Sep 24 - It is being reported by PWInsider that IMPACT Wrestling star Mahabali Shera was injured during the Victory Road event, and has since been written out of any future storylines and plans. The injury it[...]

Nyla Rose Says Signing With AEW Was A "Surreal Moment."

Nyla Rose was a guest on the LGBT Sport podcast, where she spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling being a very surreal moment in her career. "Very surreal. Very surreal moment [signing with A[...] Sep 24 - Nyla Rose was a guest on the LGBT Sport podcast, where she spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling being a very surreal moment in her career. "Very surreal. Very surreal moment [signing with A[...]

El Phantasmo Returns To IMPACT Wrestling

The Bullet Club's feud with FinJuice continued on for singles action between Hikuleo and David Finlay, which resulted in the Bullet Club losing the match. A brawl broke out after the match, which res[...] Sep 24 - The Bullet Club's feud with FinJuice continued on for singles action between Hikuleo and David Finlay, which resulted in the Bullet Club losing the match. A brawl broke out after the match, which res[...]

Tournament For IMPACT X-Division Championship Announced, More Plans As Well

IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore announced on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling that next week's episode (on September 30th) will have begin tournament to crown a new X Division Champion, [...] Sep 24 - IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore announced on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling that next week's episode (on September 30th) will have begin tournament to crown a new X Division Champion, [...]

Christopher Daniels Returns To IMPACT Wrestling

TNA legend "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned to Impact Wrestling tonight. Tonight’s episode saw Josh Alexander, who cashed in his X-Division Title as part of "Option C" for a matc[...] Sep 24 - TNA legend "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned to Impact Wrestling tonight. Tonight’s episode saw Josh Alexander, who cashed in his X-Division Title as part of "Option C" for a matc[...]