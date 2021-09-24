Nightmare Family Match Added To Next Week's AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson team to take on the team of Dante Martin and Matt Sydal.

This comes following Cody's match against Malakai Black, where he lost for a second time in a row.

The only other scheduled match for this episode of Dynamite is Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

We will keep you updated if more matches are announced in advance.