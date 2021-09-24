Damian Priest Presents Latin Billboard Music Award To Bad Bunny

This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match that surprisingly, a lot of fans actually quite enjoyed.

Due to clearly taking wrestling seriously and training hard, Bad Bunny was praised for his efforts and he and Priest were successful in their match.

Priest made an appearance at the Latin Billboard Awards Show, as he presented the first award of the night to Bad Bunny himself. Priest also did an interview at the event with the United States Championship with him.