WWE Finalizes Four NXT Wrestler Name Changes
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2021
PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names.
Check out the new ring names below:
- Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother of The Usos)
- Jennifer Iglesias is now Yulisa Leon
- Jessica Woynilko is now Tiffany Stratton
- Sanjana George is now Vish Kenya
https://wrestlr.me/70790/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 24
Sep 24 - This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a [...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother o[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. tel[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that [...]
Sep 24 Another WWE Couple Announce Engagement Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off [...]
Sep 24 - Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off [...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium a non-title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omeg[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story about Ric Flair that is once again causing him s[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - GCW Emo Fight came last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event, which aired on FITE TV, featured a blend of live musical perfor[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - It is being reported by PWInsider that IMPACT Wrestling star Mahabali Shera was injured during the Victory Road event, and has since been written out [...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - Nyla Rose was a guest on the LGBT Sport podcast, where she spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling being a very surreal moment in her career. [...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - The Bullet Club's feud with FinJuice continued on for singles action between Hikuleo and David Finlay, which resulted in the Bullet Club losing the ma[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore announced on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling that next week's episode (on September 30th) will have beg[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - TNA legend "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned to Impact Wrestling tonight. Tonight’s episode saw Josh Alexander, who cashed in his[...]
Sep 24
Sep 24 - On a night that saw the return of TNA legend Christopher Daniels, here are your IMPACT Wrestling quick results for September 23rd, 2021. David Finl[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Earlier this year in June, WWE released several 205 Live and NXT stars from their contracts due to alleged budget cuts. Stars like Ariya Daivari, Tony[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on the podcast Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet where he discussed the possibility of being drafted to SmackDown: “There[...]
Sep 23 Bryan Danielson Wants Zack Sabre Jr. Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet. Danielson spoke with [...]
Sep 23 - Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet. Danielson spoke with [...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Eric Bischoff took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and spoke on how he believes AEW has officially b become competition for WWE. In m[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - It was previously reported that AEW were planning on introducing a secondary women's championship, and now we have some more information on what exact[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/660AM New York’s Moose & Maggie and discussed his decision [...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - The viewership for the September 22 edition of AEW Dynamite ‘Grand Slam’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been revealed. A numbers report from [...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - 80s Wrestling Con issued a press release announcing a WCW Night fundraiser set for Friday, Sept. 24 for The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation which will be [...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the new signing of Satnam Singh who is a 7’3" former NBA basketball player. Press release: September 2[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - WWE has filed a new trademark for the rights to the term "Vish Kanya." This will be the ring name for Sanjana George, who is a former Indian kickboxi[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - MJF’s parents attended last night’s AEW Dynamite taping and made very clear that they are not fans. They had a sign they held up at the ev[...]