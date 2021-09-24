WWE Considering Stadium Shows For WrestleMania Editions Of RAW and SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that WWE is considering holding a two-night WrestleMania on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting, "WWE contacted AT&T Stadium with several different potential ideas including the two-day Mania that has been talked about."

WWE is also considering other plans, including the idea of holding WrestleMania 38 on the Sunday and then holding the RAW after Mania at the stadium with a reduced capacity of 40,000.

The company is reporting looking "into planning, security, insurance, cost of production, length of the event two days vs. one day and other locations for shows that weekend."

The SmackDown prior to WrestleMania is being considered for the Gerald Ford Stadium which can hold up to 32,000 fans. The American Airlines Center is out of the question as the Dallas Mavericks have a game on that night.