Another WWE Couple Announce Engagement

Damian Priest Presents Latin Billboard Music Award To Bad Bunny

This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a [...] Sep 24 - This year at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a [...]

WWE Finalizes Four NXT Wrestler Name Changes

PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother o[...] Sep 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE has finalized four new NXT Superstar names. Check out the new ring names below: - Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu (Brother o[...]

The Way TV Ratings Are Measured Is Changing, WWE & AEW To Be Impacted

The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. tel[...] Sep 24 - The 18-49 demographic viewership has long been considered the most important number for advertisers when it comes to analyzing the ratings of U.S. tel[...]

WWE Considering Stadium Shows For WrestleMania Editions Of RAW and SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that [...] Sep 24 - WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, although there has been some reports of late that [...]

Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off [...] Sep 24 - Another WWE couple is set to get married. Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement on social media with a photo of Scarlett showing off [...]

Why Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega Opened AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium a non-title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omeg[...] Sep 24 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium a non-title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omeg[...]

Ric Flair Issues Statement About Chris Kanyon Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring

A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story about Ric Flair that is once again causing him s[...] Sep 24 - A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story about Ric Flair that is once again causing him s[...]

GCW Emo FIght (September 23rd, 2021) Results

GCW Emo Fight came last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event, which aired on FITE TV, featured a blend of live musical perfor[...] Sep 24 - GCW Emo Fight came last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event, which aired on FITE TV, featured a blend of live musical perfor[...]

Mahabali Shera Suffers Injury At Victory Road

It is being reported by PWInsider that IMPACT Wrestling star Mahabali Shera was injured during the Victory Road event, and has since been written out [...] Sep 24 - It is being reported by PWInsider that IMPACT Wrestling star Mahabali Shera was injured during the Victory Road event, and has since been written out [...]

Nyla Rose Says Signing With AEW Was A "Surreal Moment."

Nyla Rose was a guest on the LGBT Sport podcast, where she spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling being a very surreal moment in her career. [...] Sep 24 - Nyla Rose was a guest on the LGBT Sport podcast, where she spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling being a very surreal moment in her career. [...]

El Phantasmo Returns To IMPACT Wrestling

The Bullet Club's feud with FinJuice continued on for singles action between Hikuleo and David Finlay, which resulted in the Bullet Club losing the ma[...] Sep 24 - The Bullet Club's feud with FinJuice continued on for singles action between Hikuleo and David Finlay, which resulted in the Bullet Club losing the ma[...]

Tournament For IMPACT X-Division Championship Announced, More Plans As Well

IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore announced on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling that next week's episode (on September 30th) will have beg[...] Sep 24 - IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore announced on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling that next week's episode (on September 30th) will have beg[...]

Christopher Daniels Returns To IMPACT Wrestling

TNA legend "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned to Impact Wrestling tonight. Tonight’s episode saw Josh Alexander, who cashed in his[...] Sep 24 - TNA legend "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels returned to Impact Wrestling tonight. Tonight’s episode saw Josh Alexander, who cashed in his[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/23/2021)

On a night that saw the return of TNA legend Christopher Daniels, here are your IMPACT Wrestling quick results for September 23rd, 2021. David Finl[...] Sep 24 - On a night that saw the return of TNA legend Christopher Daniels, here are your IMPACT Wrestling quick results for September 23rd, 2021. David Finl[...]

Several Former WWE Stars Are Now Free Agents

Earlier this year in June, WWE released several 205 Live and NXT stars from their contracts due to alleged budget cuts. Stars like Ariya Daivari, Tony[...] Sep 23 - Earlier this year in June, WWE released several 205 Live and NXT stars from their contracts due to alleged budget cuts. Stars like Ariya Daivari, Tony[...]

Drew McIntyre Talks Possibly Going To SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was a guest on the podcast Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet where he discussed the possibility of being drafted to SmackDown: “There[...] Sep 23 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on the podcast Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet where he discussed the possibility of being drafted to SmackDown: “There[...]

Bryan Danielson Wants Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet. Danielson spoke with [...] Sep 23 - Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet. Danielson spoke with [...]

Eric Bischoff Praises AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Says Vince McMahon Has To Acknowledge Them As Competition

Eric Bischoff took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and spoke on how he believes AEW has officially b become competition for WWE. In m[...] Sep 23 - Eric Bischoff took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and spoke on how he believes AEW has officially b become competition for WWE. In m[...]

AEW Reportedly Going To Introduce TBS Women's Championship

It was previously reported that AEW were planning on introducing a secondary women's championship, and now we have some more information on what exact[...] Sep 23 - It was previously reported that AEW were planning on introducing a secondary women's championship, and now we have some more information on what exact[...]

Bryan Danielson On Signing With AEW, Thanking WWE, Working With CM Punk, More

AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/660AM New York’s Moose & Maggie and discussed his decision [...] Sep 23 - AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/660AM New York’s Moose & Maggie and discussed his decision [...]

Viewership For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Revealed

The viewership for the September 22 edition of AEW Dynamite ‘Grand Slam’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been revealed. A numbers report from [...] Sep 23 - The viewership for the September 22 edition of AEW Dynamite ‘Grand Slam’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been revealed. A numbers report from [...]

80s Wrestling Con to Hold ‘WCW Night’ Fundraiser In New Jersey

80s Wrestling Con issued a press release announcing a WCW Night fundraiser set for Friday, Sept. 24 for The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation which will be [...] Sep 23 - 80s Wrestling Con issued a press release announcing a WCW Night fundraiser set for Friday, Sept. 24 for The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation which will be [...]

AEW Announces Signing Of 7’3″ Former NBA Basketball Player

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the new signing of Satnam Singh who is a 7’3" former NBA basketball player. Press release: September 2[...] Sep 23 - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the new signing of Satnam Singh who is a 7’3" former NBA basketball player. Press release: September 2[...]

WWE Files Trademark For New Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed a new trademark for the rights to the term "Vish Kanya." This will be the ring name for Sanjana George, who is a former Indian kickboxi[...] Sep 23 - WWE has filed a new trademark for the rights to the term "Vish Kanya." This will be the ring name for Sanjana George, who is a former Indian kickboxi[...]