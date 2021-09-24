Why Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega Opened AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium a non-title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson opened the broadcast. This was Danielson’s in-ring debut with the company.

Many had speculated the big match would headline the show, but instead, the main event was AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker defending her title against Ruby Soho.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Omega vs. Danielson was put on first so it could go longer earlier in the show without having a commercial break. It did however end up having one commercial break.

The match went the full length and ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. A rematch is reportedly planned for a future event with the title on the line.