Ric Flair Issues Statement About Chris Kanyon Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring

A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story about Ric Flair that is once again causing him some bother.

The episode focused on the late Chris Kanyon and during the episode it featured clips of Kanyon on the Howard Stern Show, claiming WWE fired him for being gay. At the time both John Cena and Ric Flair called into the show to claim he was let go from his WWE contract because he wasn't any good, not because of his sexuality.

Flair has since issued a statement about his comments at the time:

"Breaks my heart to hear later on that he took this so hard. Calling into guests that were seen as “hostile” to WWE was part of the job then. I should not have said that nobody had “ever” been released; there’s no way I could have known that for sure.

I was holding the company line. Love is love is love is love and everyone should be able to love whoever and however they choose without fear of reprisal. I wasn’t a huge Kanyon fan as a worker; but Chris Klucsarits was a hell of a good guy."