Tournament For IMPACT X-Division Championship Announced, More Plans As Well

IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore announced on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling that next week's episode (on September 30th) will have begin tournament to crown a new X Division Champion, and eventually culminate at Bound For Glory on October 23rd.

This is the same night Josh Alexander will challenge Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship.

Three triple threat matches will be held over the next month, with the winner of each facing off in a final triple threat for the title.

The first qualifying match will see Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel, and Laredo Kid face off.

Another match announced for next week's show is a #1 Contenders Match for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, with The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) will face the team of Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace. The winner of that match will challenge Decay for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tag-Team Championships at Knockouts Knockdown on October 9th.

The Bound For Glory match card so far reads as follows.