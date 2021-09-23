Several Former WWE Stars Are Now Free Agents
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 23, 2021
Earlier this year in June, WWE released several 205 Live and NXT stars from their contracts due to alleged budget cuts. Stars like Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise, Marina Shafir, Killian Dain, The Singh Brothers, and Tino Sabbatell were all let go and forced to wait out 30-day no compete clauses.
However, main roster stars who were released had to wait 90 days. Stars like Tony Nese, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, and Daivari's 90-day no-compete clauses would end on September 25th. However, both Nese and Daivari have mentioned on their official Twitter accounts that they're officially free agents as of today (two days earlier).
