Drew McIntyre Talks Possibly Going To SmackDown

“I look at something like Seth and Edge, how good they are together. I want to work with both individually. Seth and I have done a lot with roles reversed where I was the bad guy and he was a good guy. We had my first title defense, and probably the most underrated match ever. For the pay-per-view that was right after WrestleMania and there was nobody there that Performance Center and I enjoyed that match so much, he’s so good, but from a story perspective, I know that we can do some cool stuff, he’s actually a bad guy and wants to be bad, which is always nice. Edge is Edge. Again, I know all the storytelling would be unbelievable, because he’s an absolute master at it. I got to be in the ring with him a lot when I was younger, where I’m at now, where he’s at now, could be really good would be some really cool stuff.”

He explained that he would love to work with Seth Rollins and Edge.

“There is no guarantee [either Roman Reigns or Big E will be on either of the respective brands they are currently on]. I could be on any show, if you listen to the internet, they want SmackDown as the place for me to be. I’m excited for the draft and mixing things up. I think there’s been a significant amount of time that we have had the Raw roster and the SmackDown roster, we have had a lot of good feuds. But for me personally, I think I’ve pretty much worked with everybody that I want to work with on Raw and I’m excited for things to get mixed up now and get into some good programs. That’s what I care about, the story. I know there’s some good stories that I could be able to tell on SmackDown. So be it if I go there or if they come over to Raw, I don’t care. I’m just excited for the future feuds.”

Drew McIntyre was a guest on the podcast Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet where he discussed the possibility of being drafted to SmackDown:

» More News From This Feed

Several Former WWE Stars Are Now Free Agents

Earlier this year in June, WWE released several 205 Live and NXT stars from their contracts due to alleged budget cuts. Stars like Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise, Marina S[...] Sep 23 - Earlier this year in June, WWE released several 205 Live and NXT stars from their contracts due to alleged budget cuts. Stars like Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise, Marina S[...]

Drew McIntyre Talks Possibly Going To SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was a guest on the podcast Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet where he discussed the possibility of being drafted to SmackDown: “There is no guarantee [either Roman Reigns or Big E wil[...] Sep 23 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on the podcast Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet where he discussed the possibility of being drafted to SmackDown: “There is no guarantee [either Roman Reigns or Big E wil[...]

Bryan Danielson Wants Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet. Danielson spoke with Brandon Walker of Rasslin, when he said these simp[...] Sep 23 - Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet. Danielson spoke with Brandon Walker of Rasslin, when he said these simp[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Says Vince McMahon Has To Acknowledge Them As Competition

Eric Bischoff took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and spoke on how he believes AEW has officially b become competition for WWE. In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcM[...] Sep 23 - Eric Bischoff took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and spoke on how he believes AEW has officially b become competition for WWE. In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcM[...]

AEW Reportedly Going To Introduce TBS Women's Championship

It was previously reported that AEW were planning on introducing a secondary women's championship, and now we have some more information on what exactly is being planned. Andrew Zarian appeared on De[...] Sep 23 - It was previously reported that AEW were planning on introducing a secondary women's championship, and now we have some more information on what exactly is being planned. Andrew Zarian appeared on De[...]

Bryan Danielson On Signing With AEW, Thanking WWE, Working With CM Punk, More

AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/660AM New York’s Moose & Maggie and discussed his decision to sign with AEW, the “thank you” mess[...] Sep 23 - AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/660AM New York’s Moose & Maggie and discussed his decision to sign with AEW, the “thank you” mess[...]

Viewership For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Revealed

The viewership for the September 22 edition of AEW Dynamite ‘Grand Slam’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been revealed. A numbers report from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reveals the show[...] Sep 23 - The viewership for the September 22 edition of AEW Dynamite ‘Grand Slam’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been revealed. A numbers report from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reveals the show[...]

80s Wrestling Con to Hold ‘WCW Night’ Fundraiser In New Jersey

80s Wrestling Con issued a press release announcing a WCW Night fundraiser set for Friday, Sept. 24 for The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation which will be held at The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm,[...] Sep 23 - 80s Wrestling Con issued a press release announcing a WCW Night fundraiser set for Friday, Sept. 24 for The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation which will be held at The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm,[...]

AEW Announces Signing Of 7’3″ Former NBA Basketball Player

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the new signing of Satnam Singh who is a 7’3" former NBA basketball player. Press release: September 23, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today an[...] Sep 23 - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the new signing of Satnam Singh who is a 7’3" former NBA basketball player. Press release: September 23, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today an[...]

WWE Files Trademark For New Wrestler Ring Name

WWE has filed a new trademark for the rights to the term "Vish Kanya." This will be the ring name for Sanjana George, who is a former Indian kickboxing and MMA fighter. She signed with WWE recently. [...] Sep 23 - WWE has filed a new trademark for the rights to the term "Vish Kanya." This will be the ring name for Sanjana George, who is a former Indian kickboxing and MMA fighter. She signed with WWE recently. [...]

MJF’s Parents Have Disowned Him, Sorry For Bringing Him Into The World

MJF’s parents attended last night’s AEW Dynamite taping and made very clear that they are not fans. They had a sign they held up at the event which read, "We’re MJF’s parents a[...] Sep 23 - MJF’s parents attended last night’s AEW Dynamite taping and made very clear that they are not fans. They had a sign they held up at the event which read, "We’re MJF’s parents a[...]

AEW Rampage Set To Stay On TNT In 2022, Date Set For Dynamite Debut On TBS

In a report from Variety, they reveal AEW Rampage will remain on TNT in 2022 while Dynamite is scheduled to move to TBS. Dynamite will officially debut on TBS on January 5, 2022. Dynamite will contin[...] Sep 23 - In a report from Variety, they reveal AEW Rampage will remain on TNT in 2022 while Dynamite is scheduled to move to TBS. Dynamite will officially debut on TBS on January 5, 2022. Dynamite will contin[...]

CM Punk Comments On AEW Deal With Owen Hart Foundation

During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker CM Punk talked about the recently announced deal between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation "That’s about 90% of it. It’s r[...] Sep 23 - During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker CM Punk talked about the recently announced deal between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation "That’s about 90% of it. It’s r[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham Provides Update On His Health

WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has provided a health update on his Facebook profile discussing the damage done to his heart through the use of steroids during his wrestling career. He poste[...] Sep 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has provided a health update on his Facebook profile discussing the damage done to his heart through the use of steroids during his wrestling career. He poste[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV tonight with an all-new episode. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Josh Alexander kicks off the show - Hikuleo vs. David Finlay - Mickie Ja[...] Sep 23 - IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV tonight with an all-new episode. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Josh Alexander kicks off the show - Hikuleo vs. David Finlay - Mickie Ja[...]

Eddie Kingston Reveals What He Would Like To Do After His In-Ring Career Is Over

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Robbie Fox's My Mom's Basement program to discuss during which he mentioned how he one day hopes to become an agent or a commentator once his in-ring caree[...] Sep 23 - AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Robbie Fox's My Mom's Basement program to discuss during which he mentioned how he one day hopes to become an agent or a commentator once his in-ring caree[...]

Why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E Took Place On Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches. In an update as to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the mai[...] Sep 23 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches. In an update as to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the mai[...]

Why WWE Took Nia Jax Off Television On Monday's WWE RAW

Nix Jax has reportedly been written off WWE television. In an update on her "injury", Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Nia Jax was written off television on this week on RAW and her reported inj[...] Sep 23 - Nix Jax has reportedly been written off WWE television. In an update on her "injury", Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Nia Jax was written off television on this week on RAW and her reported inj[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Co-Creator On If There Will Be A Season 4 and More

During an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring spoke about the future of the show and also how they might deliver[...] Sep 23 - During an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring spoke about the future of the show and also how they might deliver[...]

Odyssey Jones Discusses Learning From John Cena

During a recent interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Odyssey Jones discussed a number of topics, including learning from John Cena, Check out the interview highlights below: Od[...] Sep 23 - During a recent interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Odyssey Jones discussed a number of topics, including learning from John Cena, Check out the interview highlights below: Od[...]

SPOILERS Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 9/24

Following tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Below are the complete results:[...] Sep 23 - Following tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Below are the complete results:[...]

Booker T Believes Bron Breakker Is A Main Roster Star Already

Bron Breakker recently made his NXT television debut on the first episode of the relaunched NXT 2.0. A lot of positive things are being said about Breakker with many feeling he will be a big star for [...] Sep 23 - Bron Breakker recently made his NXT television debut on the first episode of the relaunched NXT 2.0. A lot of positive things are being said about Breakker with many feeling he will be a big star for [...]

Tony Khan Involved In A Rap Battle Against Max Caster After AEW Dynamite

Max Caster got his rap battle with Tony Khan following Wednesday's living airing of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, Caster came out to call out Khan for the rap battle he had challenge[...] Sep 23 - Max Caster got his rap battle with Tony Khan following Wednesday's living airing of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, Caster came out to call out Khan for the rap battle he had challenge[...]

Wrestlers, Actors, Rappers and More Were Backstage At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in New York there were a number of names backstage to watch the big event. From the world of pro-wrestling, ROH Superstars Homicide and Prince Nana w[...] Sep 23 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in New York there were a number of names backstage to watch the big event. From the world of pro-wrestling, ROH Superstars Homicide and Prince Nana w[...]