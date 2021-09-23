Bryan Danielson Wants Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson just faced Kenny Omega in what many fans are calling a dream match, and it doesn't seem like Bryan is done yet.

Danielson spoke with Brandon Walker of Rasslin, when he said these simple words:

"I want to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr in England."

Danielson expanded upon this with the following comments:

"Zack Sabre Jr has won the award seven years in a row. Some of those years, I was in retirement. Even since I've come back, he's still winning the Best Technical Wrestler Award that's named after me! I'm number two in my own award. Now, I want a match with him in England. Somehow, Zack Sabre Jr, if that is his real name, is winning the Bryan Danielson award. That's something I really look forward to."

With AEW's "forbidden door" gimmick going on, it's not unlikely that this could happen in the future.

Would you like to see it?