Eric Bischoff Praises AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Says Vince McMahon Has To Acknowledge Them As Competition

Eric Bischoff took to Twitter following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and spoke on how he believes AEW has officially b become competition for WWE.

In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. Shit got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride! — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 23, 2021

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam drew the show’s third-highest viewing audience and ratings in the show’s history. However, the key demo rating fell just short of this week’s edition of WWE Raw after Dynamite had beaten Raw in the key demo ratings for the last two weeks.

A Twitter user responded to Bischoff's tweet and asked "Does anyone in his inner circle simultaneously believe they are in a fight and have the balls to tell him?" to which Bischoff replied "After last night, they won’t need to."