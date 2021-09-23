Viewership For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Revealed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2021
The viewership for the September 22 edition of AEW Dynamite ‘Grand Slam’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been revealed.
A numbers report from
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reveals the show pulled in 1.273 million viewers and scored 0.48 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic.
Dynamite has recently beaten WWE RAW in the key demo for a few weeks now, however this week they were just shy of beating the WWE flagship which drew a 0.49 on Monday Night. This is the third highest show ever both in viewers and 18-49 demo.
CM Punk Rocks 20,000 fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium | AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, 9/22/21 VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/70770/
Copy URL
