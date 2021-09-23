WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Signing Of 7’3″ Former NBA Basketball Player

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2021

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the new signing of Satnam Singh who is a 7’3" former NBA basketball player.

Press release:

September 23, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the signing of Satnam Singh,  an international phenom best known as the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the  National Basketball Association. The 7’3” Singh was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015,  and now brings his natural athleticism, charisma and daunting stature to AEW.

Singh follows in the footsteps of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who squared off alongside Jade  Cargill in a mixed tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on “AEW: Dynamite” in  March. Singh will begin training at the world-class, Atlanta-based Nightmare Factory, run by QT  Marshall and Cody Rhodes.

“While we’ve recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I’m also deeply  committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “In addition to  Satnam’s commanding 7’3” stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and  charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to  know Satnam’s personality and watching his development.”

In early August, AEW began broadcasting weekly episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW:  Rampage” on Eurosport India, joining more than 120 countries watching AEW worldwide on  broadcast partners and via AEWPlus. The signing of Singh also comes at a momentous time for AEW, fresh off the wildly successful ALL OUT pay-per-view, its red-hot debut in the NYC market, and the lauded signings of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho.

With two nights of programming on TNT, and substantial digital content available weekly, AEW  continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing and hottest professional wrestling  promotion. This week, AEW features four hours of programming on TNT from the USTA Billie  Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, starting with “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” on  Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET, and a special two-hour presentation of “AEW: Rampage” on  Friday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. ET.


