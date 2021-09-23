WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
MJF’s Parents Have Disowned Him, Sorry For Bringing Him Into The World
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2021
MJF’s parents attended last night’s AEW Dynamite taping and made very clear that they are not fans. They had a sign they held up at the event which read, "We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too!"
During an interview with a FITE TV reporter, Nina and Steven Friedman said:
Nina: “We are the bad ones, and we’d like to say that we are sorry. We apologize to the entire world. He is a f—ing idiot, but he’s ours. I’m always happy to see him get his ass kicked, he deserves it. I can still kick his ass though. I don’t care one bit. He still respects his mama.”
Steven: “I’m not allowed to kick his ass anymore because I’d go to jail. We’re sorry for introducing him to the world of wrestling.”
