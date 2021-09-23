Below is the final announced card for the show:

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV tonight with an all-new episode. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Josh Alexander kicks off the show - Hikuleo vs. David Finlay - Mickie Ja[...] Sep 23 - IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV tonight with an all-new episode. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Josh Alexander kicks off the show - Hikuleo vs. David Finlay - Mickie Ja[...]

Eddie Kingston Reveals What He Would Like To Do After His In-Ring Career Is Over

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Robbie Fox's My Mom's Basement program to discuss during which he mentioned how he one day hopes to become an agent or a commentator once his in-ring caree[...] Sep 23 - AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Robbie Fox's My Mom's Basement program to discuss during which he mentioned how he one day hopes to become an agent or a commentator once his in-ring caree[...]

Why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E Took Place On Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches. In an update as to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the mai[...] Sep 23 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches. In an update as to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the mai[...]

Why WWE Took Nia Jax Off Television On Monday's WWE RAW

Nix Jax has reportedly been written off WWE television. In an update on her "injury", Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Nia Jax was written off television on this week on RAW and her reported inj[...] Sep 23 - Nix Jax has reportedly been written off WWE television. In an update on her "injury", Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Nia Jax was written off television on this week on RAW and her reported inj[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Co-Creator On If There Will Be A Season 4 and More

During an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring spoke about the future of the show and also how they might deliver[...] Sep 23 - During an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring spoke about the future of the show and also how they might deliver[...]

Odyssey Jones Discusses Learning From John Cena

During a recent interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Odyssey Jones discussed a number of topics, including learning from John Cena, Check out the interview highlights below: Od[...] Sep 23 - During a recent interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Odyssey Jones discussed a number of topics, including learning from John Cena, Check out the interview highlights below: Od[...]

SPOILERS Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 9/24

Following tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Below are the complete results:[...] Sep 23 - Following tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Below are the complete results:[...]

Booker T Believes Bron Breakker Is A Main Roster Star Already

Bron Breakker recently made his NXT television debut on the first episode of the relaunched NXT 2.0. A lot of positive things are being said about Breakker with many feeling he will be a big star for [...] Sep 23 - Bron Breakker recently made his NXT television debut on the first episode of the relaunched NXT 2.0. A lot of positive things are being said about Breakker with many feeling he will be a big star for [...]

Tony Khan Involved In A Rap Battle Against Max Caster After AEW Dynamite

Max Caster got his rap battle with Tony Khan following Wednesday's living airing of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, Caster came out to call out Khan for the rap battle he had challenge[...] Sep 23 - Max Caster got his rap battle with Tony Khan following Wednesday's living airing of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, Caster came out to call out Khan for the rap battle he had challenge[...]

Wrestlers, Actors, Rappers and More Were Backstage At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in New York there were a number of names backstage to watch the big event. From the world of pro-wrestling, ROH Superstars Homicide and Prince Nana w[...] Sep 23 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in New York there were a number of names backstage to watch the big event. From the world of pro-wrestling, ROH Superstars Homicide and Prince Nana w[...]

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Results (September 22nd 2021)

Grand Slam is finally here and we have a TV card for the ages tonight. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega happens tonight, live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York and I can't give you any mo[...] Sep 22 - Grand Slam is finally here and we have a TV card for the ages tonight. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega happens tonight, live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York and I can't give you any mo[...]

Danielson Vs Omega Ends In Time Limit Draw

The match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson finally happened tonight and we were treated to half an hour of the best wrestling we could hope for. The match opened the show and went through the e[...] Sep 22 - The match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson finally happened tonight and we were treated to half an hour of the best wrestling we could hope for. The match opened the show and went through the e[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam From NYC

AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the final announced card: - CM Punk live interview - MJF[...] Sep 22 - AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the final announced card: - CM Punk live interview - MJF[...]

WWE TLC 2021 Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed. PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December 19, 2021. The venue and location for the show has[...] Sep 22 - The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed. PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December 19, 2021. The venue and location for the show has[...]

WWE Shuts Down Their Official Japan Website

WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads: As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official we[...] Sep 22 - WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads: As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official we[...]

WWE Superstar Reportedly Requests Release

WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities as the reason he wants to leave the company. Meta[...] Sep 22 - WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities as the reason he wants to leave the company. Meta[...]

AEW To Introduce A Secondary Women’s Title?

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secondary women’s championship being added to the[...] Sep 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secondary women’s championship being added to the[...]

CM Punk: "I think Hogan is a piece of sh*t."

CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feels he's one of the top stars in wrestling. "It's[...] Sep 22 - CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feels he's one of the top stars in wrestling. "It's[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Other Wrestling Promotions Being Interested In Signing Her

Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies reach out to me, but the only company that I want[...] Sep 22 - Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies reach out to me, but the only company that I want[...]

NXT Reportedly Nixed Segment On Latest Episode

Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an edgier product, some of the specifics have been br[...] Sep 22 - Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an edgier product, some of the specifics have been br[...]

Warhorse Confirmed For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW put out a press rel[...] Sep 22 - Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW put out a press rel[...]

WWE Asked Bryan Danielson Not To Do "Yes" Chants In AEW

During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a request of WWE before he debuted. “So I h[...] Sep 22 - During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a request of WWE before he debuted. “So I h[...]

Booker T Says MJF Is The Best Promo In Wrestling Today

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrestling industry today. “I can’t lie t[...] Sep 22 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrestling industry today. “I can’t lie t[...]

Bruce Prichard Thinks Wrestling Fans Are Too Critical

Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believes fans should be less critical and more accepting[...] Sep 22 - Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believes fans should be less critical and more accepting[...]