Eddie Kingston Reveals What He Would Like To Do After His In-Ring Career Is Over

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Robbie Fox's My Mom's Basement program to discuss during which he mentioned how he one day hopes to become an agent or a commentator once his in-ring career is over.

"I would definitely love to do commentary. I would love to agent. I would love to help younger talent. There is some young talent that doesn't listen, like I did when I was younger, and I would like to tell them, 'It's not going to work out, man. Trust me. All this stuff you're fighting for that you think is so important, I'm telling you, two or three years from now, you're going to look back and go, why did I even care?"

On advice he would give to younger talent:

"I look at my career and calling the wrong wrestler a mark. Next thing I know, he's the champion somewhere. Welp, not going there. Told a certain promoter to F off. Welp, not working there. I look back now and I'm like, 'that wasn't a big deal.' I had to be all tough and street. Wasn't a big deal. That's what I try to tell the younger guys. 'Shut up and listen. Everything you think is a big deal now, a lot of it, like 98% of it, later on you're gonna be like what was the point?' Everyone has a long journey. I can only lead a horse to water. If they don't drink the water, I gotta drown it. They are not a good horse."