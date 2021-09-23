Why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E Took Place On Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches.

In an update as to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the main event of RAW instead of previously advertised The Bloodline vs. New Day, here is what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer had to say:

“Obviously, the six-man tag was going to be the main event of the show, originally. What happened on the weekend shows in North Charleston and Augusta, they did a three-way between Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Big E, and Vince [McMahon] got the word that the matches were very good. So at noon the day of the show, he did an about-face and moved the six-man tag to basically set up this match as the main event, figuring this would be the strongest ratings possible by putting that match on television. That’s why it wasn’t advertised and that’s why it was a last-minute thing."