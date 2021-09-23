Why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E Took Place On Monday's WWE RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2021
As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches.
In an update as to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the main event of RAW instead of previously advertised The Bloodline vs. New Day, here is what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer had to say:
“Obviously, the six-man tag was going to be the main event of the show, originally. What happened on the weekend shows in North Charleston and Augusta, they did a three-way between Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Big E, and Vince [McMahon] got the word that the matches were very good. So at noon the day of the show, he did an about-face and moved the six-man tag to basically set up this match as the main event, figuring this would be the strongest ratings possible by putting that match on television. That’s why it wasn’t advertised and that’s why it was a last-minute thing."
https://wrestlr.me/70760/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 23
Sep 23 - IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV tonight with an all-new episode. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Josh Alexander kicks off the s[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Robbie Fox's My Mom's Basement program to discuss during which he mentioned how he one day hopes to becom[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance and competed in two matches. In an update as to why Ro[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Nix Jax has reportedly been written off WWE television. In an update on her "injury", Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Nia Jax was written off t[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - During an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring spoke about the [...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - During a recent interview on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Odyssey Jones discussed a number of topics, including learning from John Ce[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Following tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam from the Art[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Bron Breakker recently made his NXT television debut on the first episode of the relaunched NXT 2.0. A lot of positive things are being said about Bre[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - Max Caster got his rap battle with Tony Khan following Wednesday's living airing of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, Caster came out to[...]
Sep 23
Sep 23 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in New York there were a number of names backstage to watch the big event. From the world of pro-wr[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - Grand Slam is finally here and we have a TV card for the ages tonight. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega happens tonight, live from the Arthur Ashe Stadi[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - The match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson finally happened tonight and we were treated to half an hour of the best wrestling we could hope for[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the fina[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed. PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities [...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secon[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feel[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an [...]
Sep 22 Warhorse Confirmed For MLW Fightland Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Ph[...]
Sep 22 - Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Ph[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a [...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrest[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believ[...]
Sep 22
Sep 22 - All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Aw[...]