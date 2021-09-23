Why WWE Took Nia Jax Off Television On Monday's WWE RAW

Nix Jax has reportedly been written off WWE television.

In an update on her "injury", Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Nia Jax was written off television on this week on RAW and her reported injuries are part of the story.

Jax will return but for now this is a way to keep her off-screen until then.

"I mean when they did that thing it seemed pretty obvious to me that was an excuse for a write-out, but nobody seemed to know that, but yes, that was a write-out. I don’t know what the injury actually is, because that injury is the storyline to whatever Shayna did for her to come back at some point and go against her, but yeah, that’s what they did.!