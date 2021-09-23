Dark Side Of The Ring Co-Creator On If There Will Be A Season 4 and More

During an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring spoke about the future of the show and also how they might deliver additional content in the future.

Check out the highlights below:

On a possible Season 4:

"I would love to be able to announce Season 4 today, but we’re still waiting for the official word on that one. But as far as the other, Confidential, I would love to do more. It was a fun experience flying down to Tampa a few weeks back and being in the Manatee Civic Center with Chris Jericho, where the UWF Beach Brawl took place, which was a mark out moment for me for sure. But just being able to talk about the shows is always great because there’s just so much more story to tell than you really have the time to tell in the 44 minutes. And for us to have the opportunity to be able to spout all the stuff that we couldn’t fit into the episodes, it’s a lot of fun for us."

On Director’s Cut episodes:

"As far as Director’s Cuts, I think it’s too hard because No. 1, there’s no time. We’re always making the actual show, so to go back and to do a Director’s Cut, there’s a real big issue with that because when we shoot re-enactments, we shoot re-enactments for just the parts that make the final show. So, to extend the shows any longer, we’d have to get back in the studio. We’d have to make more score, [and] we have to just do a lot. We talked around some other ideas because I know fans really want to see more and hear more interviews and hear a lot of the things that we have. A lot of the interviews that we do are three to four to five hours long with each person. So, maybe we’ll come up with, I don’t know, some other way to get bonus material and extra stories and extended things. Maybe not in the Director’s Cut format, but maybe we’ll find another way to do that."