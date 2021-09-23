Booker T Believes Bron Breakker Is A Main Roster Star Already
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2021
Bron Breakker recently made his NXT television debut on the first episode of the relaunched NXT 2.0. A lot of positive things are being said about Breakker with many feeling he will be a big star for the company in the coming years.
During his
Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Bron Breakker noting that he believes Breakker is ready to be a main roster guy already:
"He’s a main roster guy already. Bron Breakker, young Steiner, he’s a main roster guy right now. He’s not a guy we have to look at and wonder if he’s going to be a star or not. I’m just saying that because I’ve been impressed just from the outset. Having rhythm is something that most of the time is natural. When I look at this Breakker/Steiner kid, he can go. He doesn’t need to be packaged/repackaged, touched at all because you could tell he knows what he’s doing when he gets in the ring. That right there is second nature to him, it’s in his blood. I would just love to see that kid get the rocket put on him and send him to the moon."
Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland: WWE NXT 2.0, Sept. 21, 2021 VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/70755/
Copy URL
