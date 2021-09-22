Danielson Vs Omega Ends In Time Limit Draw

The match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson finally happened tonight and we were treated to half an hour of the best wrestling we could hope for. The match opened the show and went through the entire first and second segment.

Both men put on a clinic for the ages as they reached the 30 minute time limit before The SuperKliq had to come out to pull Danielson from Kenny and then superkicked him. The segment closed with the heels being run off by Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

What a counter by @bryandanielson out of the One Winged Angel drops @KennyOmegamanX right on his head! Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/i3u861hqzf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

What did you make of that half hour epic