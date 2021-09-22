WWE TLC 2021 Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

A jaw-dropping Firefly Inferno Match, punishing Tables, Ladders & Chairs action and much more from one of the most brutal nights in WWE. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December 19, 2021. The venue and location for the show has yet to be announced although there is some speculation it could be hosted in Chicago.

The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed.

Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam From NYC

AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the fina[...] Sep 22 - AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the fina[...]

Sep 22 - The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed. PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December[...]

WWE Shuts Down Their Official Japan Website

WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads[...] Sep 22 - WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads[...]

WWE Superstar Reportedly Requests Release

WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities [...] Sep 22 - WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities [...]

AEW To Introduce A Secondary Women’s Title?

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secon[...] Sep 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secon[...]

CM Punk: "I think Hogan is a piece of sh*t."

CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feel[...] Sep 22 - CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feel[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Other Wrestling Promotions Being Interested In Signing Her

Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies[...] Sep 22 - Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies[...]

NXT Reportedly Nixed Segment On Latest Episode

Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an [...] Sep 22 - Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an [...]

Warhorse Confirmed For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Ph[...] Sep 22 - Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Ph[...]

WWE Asked Bryan Danielson Not To Do "Yes" Chants In AEW

During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a [...] Sep 22 - During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a [...]

Booker T Says MJF Is The Best Promo In Wrestling Today

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrest[...] Sep 22 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrest[...]

Bruce Prichard Thinks Wrestling Fans Are Too Critical

Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believ[...] Sep 22 - Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believ[...]

AEW Announces Support Of National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Aw[...] Sep 22 - All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Aw[...]

Rob Van Dam Elaborates On Dark Side Of The Ring Comments

Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to elaborate on some of his comments made during the now-infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring.[...] Sep 22 - Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to elaborate on some of his comments made during the now-infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring.[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results [September 21st, 2021]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 21st, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: The [...] Sep 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 21st, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: The [...]

AEW Dark Results (September 21st 2021)

AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us tha[...] Sep 21 - AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us tha[...]

Edgier WWE NXT 2.0 Product Coming Soon?

WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to t[...] Sep 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to t[...]

Triple H Comments On Recent Cardiac Event

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recen[...] Sep 21 - WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recen[...]

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Didn't Return With The Final Countdown

Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he answered a question many fans have been wondering: why hasn't he used The Final Countdown[...] Sep 21 - Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he answered a question many fans have been wondering: why hasn't he used The Final Countdown[...]

Alexa Bliss To Dave Meltzer: "Stop lying."

During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground s[...] Sep 21 - During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground s[...]

Tetsuya Naito Injured, Removed From G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during hi[...] Sep 21 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during hi[...]

Brandi Rhodes Says Fans Will Get To See What She Does On A Day-To-Day Basis

Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and[...] Sep 21 - Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and[...]

EC3 Explains Why He Feels His Loyalty To WWE Was Not Rewarded

Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that[...] Sep 21 - Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that[...]

AEW Encourages Fans To Use Mass Transit While Traveling To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Tomorrow

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from[...]